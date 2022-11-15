Owler Unveils Integrations with Hubspot and Microsoft Teams and Employee Count and Revenue Change Data Insights

The Owler Max updates equips sales professionals with an all-in-one, easily accessible tool to sell more, sell better and sell faster

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owler, a Meltwater offering and business information and insights platform driven by a community of 5 million strong, has launched new integrations and features to Owler Max - the ultimate sales companion. Owler Max helps sales teams monitor key accounts, personalize their outreach, and discover new prospects faster. Today, Owler expands its integrations beyond Slack and Salesforce to include Hubspot and Microsoft Teams and releases two powerful new data insights: employee headcount change and revenue change. As Owler celebrated its 11th anniversary last month, the company continues to raise the bar for innovation in the sales intelligence space.

“Owler Max provides sales teams with resources they need to do their jobs the best they possibly can,” said Tim Harsch, CEO of Owler. “Our new integrations and data insights offer sales teams key improvements to organization, workflow and research efficiency. Sales professionals can leverage data better, drive desired results quicker, and grow the capacity of collaboration in the remote work era.”

Owler Max now offers:

Owler Max’s Hubspot integration allows sales representatives to see critical news and alerts about their deals, prospects and competitors, enabling efficient personalized outreach with top targets. The integration simplifies workflows by automatically generating tasks based on existing deals, company updates, key news events and leads each team member is managing. Microsoft Teams Integration – Owler’s Microsoft Teams integration allows sales professionals to access Owler’s insights, (published in real-time) from the company profiles they follow in their Teams channels, using relevant news and insights to personalize outreach to prospects.





– Owler’s Microsoft Teams integration allows sales professionals to access Owler’s insights, (published in real-time) from the company profiles they follow in their Teams channels, using relevant news and insights to personalize outreach to prospects. New data insights – With Owler’s two new data insights, employee count and revenue change, subscribers are now alerted when one of the companies they follow and monitor on Owler has an adjusted headcount or revenue change.



“Owler Max’s new offerings put sales teams on a straight path to winning. To unlock their full potential, sales teams need efficient access to personalized data and tools for seamless workflow,” said Harsch. “By providing this scaffolding, Owler Max gives sales professionals an immediate competitive edge.”

To learn more about Owler Max or schedule a demo, please visit https://corp.owler.com/owlermax .

About Owler

Owler, a Meltwater offering, is the world’s largest community-driven business information and insights platform. Owler provides exclusive firmographic and competitive data on over 15 million private and public businesses, curated from a community of 5 million business professionals. Owler helps professionals outsmart their competition with actionable insights and real-time alerts about the companies that matter to them. To learn more, visit corp.owler.com, call the US number at 1-650-242-9253, or email marketing at marketing@owler-inc.com.

