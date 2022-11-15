Cytek® Biosciences Introduces Cytek Cloud

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) today announced the launch of Cytek Cloud – a cloud-based platform that features two integrated tools to streamline workflows on Cytek’s state-of-the-art cell sorters and analyzers. Optimized for Cytek systems and reagents, Cytek Cloud joins the company’s extensive suite of solutions for the single cell analysis market, which includes the incorporation of Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology onboard its flow cytometry systems, proprietary cFluor® reagents, and SpectroFlo® software.



The new Cytek Cloud digital ecosystem combines all of Cytek’s spectral panel design tools in one place and allows users to prepare experiments remotely prior to accessing the instrument. The benefit in this approach is accelerating the time to insight for a wide range of applications including immunology, oncology, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases.

“Current workflows are inefficient and involve tools scattered in multiple places,” said Sara Centuori, shared resource director, Flow Cytometry Cancer Prevention and Control Program at the University of Arizona Cancer Center – and Cytek Cloud beta user. “With Cytek Cloud, we now have an integrated solution that streamlines the process from panel design to data acquisition. The tools are intuitive and user-friendly, allowing scientists at all levels to advance their research.”

As a leading cell analysis solutions company, Cytek adapts its offerings to meet the needs of users, enabling researchers to obtain deeper insights and understanding of biological systems to accelerate the pace of discovery. “At Cytek, we are fully committed to redefining what is possible in flow cytometry and offering a complete solution to our users – enabling scientists and researchers to go even further with our solution,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “The addition of Cytek Cloud will benefit both our large existing installed base and future Cytek users. Looking to the future, we plan to build out Cytek Cloud’s capabilities, including data management, data sharing and data analysis.”

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Aurora CS; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

