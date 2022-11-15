Dura Software Acquires Revegy, a Leader in Sales Optimization Software

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dura Software, an acquirer of hyper-niche software companies, announced that it has recently acquired Revegy, a provider of sales optimization and enablement solutions. The Revegy acquisition represents the 11th completed by Dura Software since its founding and will further enhance the company's strength in providing business-to-business enablement solutions.

Founded in 2005, Revegy helps sales teams navigate the maze of changing relationships, competing interests, and corporate politics that accompany large accounts. The only agnostic platform of its kind, Revegy is designed to work with any CRM and any sales methodology. Serving the technology, information, and internet industries, Revegy has 30,000 users worldwide that rely on its technology to manage billions of dollars in revenue.

"The addition of Revegy to our portfolio reinforces our mission to acquire best-in-class enterprise software solutions," said Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software. "Over the last 17 years, the Revegy team has built an impressive track record as a leading provider of sales enablement software and developed an innovative product suite that perfectly complements our existing acquisitions. We are excited to drive the next stage of Revegy's growth and shape its long-term strategy by providing operational expertise to expand the company's offerings, broaden its reach, and build on its leadership position."

Ruben Castaño, current CEO of Dura Software portfolio company 6Connex, will also lead the Revegy team. Castaño, an enterprise software veteran, has served as 6Connex's CEO since its acquisition in 2019. During his tenure, 6Connex has seen continuous improvement in its product offerings and identified new market opportunities to deliver increasing value to a global customer base. "We are confident that Ruben will be able to significantly enhance Revegy's strong brand and market momentum as he has done over the last several years with 6Connex," states Salisbury.

"I'm honored to lead this company," Castaño says. "Revegy's product offerings are an excellent fit for the Dura Software family, and we're thrilled to continue developing innovative solutions that uniquely help sales teams maximize revenue and achieve their goals. This partnership will allow us to draw on our collective talent and experiences to push the boundaries of sales enablement solutions and reach new customers."

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will work to continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes 6Connex, SecureVideo, DB Technology, Lane, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Moki, Nordic IT and Vertex Systems.

About Revegy

Revegy drives sales enablement and revenue growth with its comprehensive CRM solution. Serving the technology, information, and internet industries, Revegy uncovers opportunities for growth and expansion through pertinent insights into key industry influencers and business stakeholders. Revegy specializes in Account Management, Opportunity Planning, Channel Management, Account Planning, Account Based Sales, Account-Based Planning, Sales Operations, Sales Enablement and Effectiveness, Revenue Optimization and Sales Execution.

Contact Information:

Ruben Castaño

CEO

ruben.castano@6connex.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.