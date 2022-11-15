Kiterocket Adds Amy Cunningham as Managing Director

Seattle, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiterocket, a PR-forward, full-service communications agency driven by engaged and connected category experts, continues to make moves to support the company’s growth by strengthening its Sustainable Living Practice. The agency has hired Amy Cunningham, an experienced industry expert who brings a wealth of communications, marketing, and leadership to the Seattle-based role.

“Amy has always impressed me—I met her years ago through our mutual involvement with a service organization and also had the opportunity to work with her professionally via client connections,” commented Amanda Foley, CEO of Kiterocket. “Amy’s integrated experience across public relations and digital marketing, along with extensive experience building and nurturing teams, provides the perfect combination to collaborate and lead our Sustainable Living practice.”

Cunningham brings more than 20 years of multi-industry experience in marketing and communications management and creating winning traditional and online marketing and PR campaigns. In her managing director role, she is collaborating with and offering strategic counsel to some of the largest and most well-established renewable energy companies, as well as, clients in the food and agriculture industries. She is responsible for managing the Sustainable Living team to ensure client satisfaction while also driving new business development.

Before joining Kiterocket, she was a senior director of marketing at Columbia Hospitality. Prior to that, she had an illustrious career in communications and marketing, having held roles as an account management lead for The Garrigan Lyman Group, marketing, and internal communications consultant, Deloitte Digital and talent development manager for PitchBook Data. Cunningham holds a Speech Communication degree from The University of Georgia and volunteers for TEDxSeattle and as a middle school speech coach.

“Kiterocket’s purpose as a business is an inspiring one: to advance the brands advancing the world,” said Cunningham “I look forward to working with clients throughout the sustainability ecosphere who are innovating to improve lives and protect the planet, while leading the amazing practice team with optimism and acumen as we fulfill Kiterocket’s strategic vision.”

Kiterocket advances the brands advancing the world through PR-forward communication services driven by connected category experts. The agency’s services span brand strategy, media and influencer relations, digital marketing, social media, events, editorial, design, and content production, working in an integrated fashion to drive measurable and meaningful results. Kiterocket prides itself on delivering exceptional ideas and execution to its clients in the technology and sustainable living sectors, earning its position as a valued partner and trusted ally. The company has offices in the historic Luhrs Tower in downtown Phoenix and in Seattle’s buzzing Ballard neighborhood. www.kiterocket.com

