OnTrak Software Joins Encompass Technologies Partnerlink Distributor Network

Cincinnati, OH, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- OnTrak Software, a leading provider of marketing management software for beer, wine, and spirits distributors, and Encompass Technologies, a comprehensive cloud-based ERP, CRM, eCommerce, and data solutions provider for the beverage industry, have joined forces to provide beverage distributors with the industry’s leading SaaS solution that has proven to help reduce costs and sell more liquid.



For more than 15 years, OnTrak Software has been a leader in offering tools to help beer, wine, and spirits distributors track, measure, and manage their Point-of-Sale (POS) marketing efforts which could include: printed signage, permanent signage, beverage menus, sampling events, and draught tap handles.

“Teaming up with Encompass Technologies will allow our shared customers to access their account and product data directly instead of the multi-step process in use today,” said Rick Flagg, Chief Operating Officer at OnTrak Software. “Our partnership will streamline communications and make POS ordering more efficient for distributors.”

The partner integration will also allow users to access ROI reports in order to gauge the effectiveness of POS efforts in their respective markets.

“The partnership between OnTrak and Encompass will lead to distributors large and small having the very best tools at hand to manage their POS marketing initiatives alongside the rest of their business operations,” said Patrick Tickle, CEO of Encompass. “It is truly a win-win for all involved.”

About OnTrak Software

OnTrak delivers innovative software solutions to help beer, wine and spirits distributors track, measure and manage point-of-sale (POS) marketing, line cleaning, and tap handle surveying activities. For more than 10 years, OnTrak has successfully provided software solutions to the beverage alcohol distribution industry. Ten of the Top 20 beer distributors, and three of the Top 10 wine and spirits distributors in the United States depend on OnTrak solutions every day. This is no surprise, as all of OnTrak’s products were developed based on business requirements from existing and potential customers. Visit www.ontraksoftware.com .

About Encompass Technologies

Encompass Technologies provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform connecting manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the beverage and food industry. Encompass solutions span full ERP, CRM, eCommerce, data and insights, route accounting, warehouse management, logistics, data warehousing, financials, sales execution, and more. With more than 20 years of industry experience in distribution software, expertise in beverage manufacturing technology solutions through the merger with Orchestra Software and acquisition of vintrace, and experience in offering retail insights and solutions through the acquisition of Handoff Technologies, Encompass has a reputation for innovation and collaboration, and for focusing on moving the industry forward. Visit https://encompasstech.com for more information.

For OnTrak Software:

Todd Grote

VP – Sales & Marketing

tgrote@ontraksoftware.com

773-255-4713

For Encompass Technologies:

Lisa Metzger

lisametzger@avocetcommunications.com

720-771-4238