New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geotextiles Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362599/?utm_source=GNW



The global geotextile market is projected to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period, 2027.Geotextiles are fabrics used in geo-technical applications before road and pipeline construction, building embankments and earth retaining structures.



During construction, it is used in the separation of soil layering, reinforcement, cushioning, waterproofing, separation, drainage, and filtration.The increasing construction activities around the developing and developed economies are boosting the growth of the geotextile market.



The demand for high-performance and effective textile for road construction, controlling soil erosion, and agriculture helps the geotextile market to grow.Geotextiles are extensively used to enhance soil properties while pipelines, tunnels, and road construction retain earth structure and embankment building.



The growing construction and infrastructure project and problems of soil erosion due to climate change directly impact the growth of the Geotextile market share.

Rise in Infrastructure project

From national highway to groove roads, mining works to drainage work, geotextile has proven its efficiency in cost optimization, repair & restoration of projects, increasing cladding lifecycle, and equilibrating ground levelling issues.They are extensively used in road construction industries such as railway tracks, road tracks, and highways to make soil congeal and protect it from erosion.



The extraordinary chemical resistance properties of geotextile have created its demand in water management system projects. State, local, union, and federal governments are investing more in infrastructure projects in the upcoming year to boost their economy.

As per data, 4.2% of US economy is contributed by construction industries which more than 1 trillion USD in market size. Thus, it is expected that there has increasing growth in market size of geotextile products through 2027.

Different types of initiatives and steps around the world are running for the development of their national infrastructure.National Corridor Infrastructure Improvement Program, BRI (Belt and Road Initiatives), and PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) are examples of government initiatives.



These initiatives and steps help them to create better connectivity between their two places and help in boosting the demand for geotextiles. Due to climate change, the Government is using geotextiles to secure marine and coastal structures and stop high waves.

In mining works, the demand for geotextile products is growing every year.As the demand is growing, mining companies are closely focused on the technical and economic advantages of the product.



Mining industries require a high cost to run on a daily basis, difficult to extract desired raw materials and dangerous workplace.Geotextile helps them in making a more efficient barrier, space-saving, stronger access roads and safety-enhancing retaining structure.



The above-mentioned factor will drive the growth of the geotextile market and is expected to experience impressive market growth in the projected year.

Limited knowledge and Uncertain price

In developing countries, geotextiles have propelled the market due to an increase in infrastructure projects.Many civil engineers don’t have proper knowledge of how to use geotextile products.



Synthetic geotextiles are made up of petroleum products, and organic geotextiles need fuel for irrigation. This scenario makes the geotextile market more dependent on petroleum, and sudden changes in price due to any issue make it a more price variable industry..



Acquisition and R&D projects

Bio-degradable and organic geotextiles are made from waste and agriculture-based products.They are resource efficient, help in decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and are light in weight which makes this product application and transportation cost-effective.



As it is a developing market, different companies are investing in innovation & research, and development to find new uses for the product and develop new markets.

In July 2022, BASF and 3T Industries Sdn Bhd collaborated to produce high density poly ethene sheets (HDPE). Through this product they are targeting pineapple farmer to protect their land and plant from excess heat and water.

In May 2020, Freudenberg, a German-based global technology group acquired Low & Bonar. This acquisition helped organization to offer more innovate and customize product as per their specialty.

Market Segmentation

The global geotextiles market is segmented based on material type, on product type and on application. Based on material type, market is split into Polyester, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others; based on product type, market is split into Nonwoven Geotextile, Woven Geotextile, Knitted Geotextile; based on application, market is split into Road Construction & Pavement Repair, Erosion, Drainage, Agriculture, and Others; By Company.

Market Players

BASF SE, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., GSE Holdings Inc., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Low and Bonar PLC, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Propex Operating Company, LLCare the key players operating in the global Geotextile Market are the major market player in geotextile market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Geotextile market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Geotextile Market, By Material Type:

o Polyester

o Polyethylene

o Polypropylene

o Others

• Geotextile Market, By Product type:

o Nonwoven Geotextile

o Woven Geotextile

o Knitted Geotextile

• Geotextile Market, By Application Type:

o Road Construction & Pavement Repair

o Erosion, Drainage

o Agriculture

o Others

• Geotextile Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Geotextile Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362599/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________