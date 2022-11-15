Synthetic Camphor Market Size Worth $700.9 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 6%: AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global synthetic camphor market was estimated at $395.1 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $700.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $395.1 Million Market Size in 2031 $700.9 Million CAGR 6.0% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Grade, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in its use in a variety of biological properties including antiviral, antibacterial, and insecticidal uses Restraints The fact that camphor can cause difficulty in breathing at times Opportunities Expanding use of plastic applications



Covid-19 scenario-

Global lockdown and slowdown of manufacturing units gave way to imbalances in import-export activities. Unavailability of skilled laborers at ports and manufacturing units hampered the overall production activity, thus impacting the global sysnthetic camphor market negatively.

However, as the global situation got back on track, the market for synthetic camphor also restored at a slow and stead pace.

The global synthetic camphor market is analyzed across grade, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By grade, the technical grade segment held nearly three-fifths of the global synthetic camphor market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The pharma grade segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.53% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the pharmaceuticals segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global synthetic camphor market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The personal care segment, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.65% throughout the forecast period. The plasticizer, paints & coating, flavor and fragrances, and others segments are also assessed through the study.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated around two-fifths of the global synthetic camphor market in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global synthetic camphor market report include Kanchi Karpooram Limited, Mangalam Organics Limited, Oriental Aromatics Limited, Taiwan Tekho Camphor Co. Ltd., Wuzhou Huangpu Chemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Aldon Corporation, Saptagir Camphor Limited, Nagase & Co. Ltd., Skyrun Industrial Co. Ltd., and Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

