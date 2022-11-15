StrataTech Education Group Launches Solar Technician Course for Amazon Employees

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrataTech Education Group, a long-time leader in training skilled professionals, launched a new solar technician course for Amazon’s hourly employees as part of Amazon’s Career Choice program. The 10-week solar technician course is offered at The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) and teaches photovoltaic (PV) science and an introduction to the fundamentals of solar energy, with pre-paid tuition provided by Amazon.

In March 2022, StrataTech was selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, offering Amazon hourly employees access to courses in MIG welding, HVAC fundamentals, and electrical fundamentals at The Refrigeration School, Inc. and Tulsa Welding School (TWS). The solar technician course is the latest addition to the ongoing partnership, and through a combination of lecture, problem solving and hands-on lab exercises, students will learn the concepts and processes of photovoltaic systems, including their design and installation, with an emphasis on wiring and electrical issues.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue growing our relationship with Amazon and provide their employees with valuable skills to pursue careers in renewable energy,” said Mary Kelly, President/CEO of StrataTech Education Group. “StrataTech is committed to helping employers upskill their workforce, and we enjoy working with partners like Amazon that understand the importance of equipping their employees with skills to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs.”

StrataTech and Amazon’s solar pilot program began in September and equips Amazon employees with the skills necessary to pursue roles within the company that focus on renewable energy. Upon completion of the program, Amazon employees will have the option to continue their education with RSI and enroll in the full program, allowing them to finish their training faster and more affordably.

Job opportunities for solar photovoltaic installers are growing at a much faster pace than other jobs at 27%, with 2,500 openings projected each year, according to the Bureau Labor of Statistics. StrataTech Education Group dedicates itself to not only educating the next generation of skilled trades workers but upskilling those already in the industry. Earlier this year, they launched StrataSkills, which helps employers enhance current employees’ skills and retain workers.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program offers Amazon employees a variety of training and upskilling opportunities, including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.

“We’re proud to have StrataTech on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 90,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice.

For more information on The Refrigeration School, Inc., visit: https://www.rsi.edu.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI), Tulsa Welding School (TWS), Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville, and Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (TWSTC) . For more information, visit stratatech.com.

About The Refrigeration School, Inc.

The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) was founded in Phoenix in 1965 and has been training students for sustainable HVAC careers for more than 60 years. Offering hands-on education with a strong emphasis on the highly sought-after electrical skills, diagnostic and mechanical technology proficiency employers seek, RSI’s programs include Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heating Technologies, Electro-Mechanical Technologies (HVAC-R), Mechanical Maintenance Engineering, and an online solar certification training. RSI is an ACCSC accredited school and licensed by the Arizona State Board for Private Post-Secondary Education. For more information, visit rsi.edu/about-rsi/regulatory-information/ or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.