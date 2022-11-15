Valoe Extends the Subscription Period of the Convertible Bond 2/2022 Until 15 December 2022

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 15 November 2022 at 17.15 (Finnish time)

Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 2/2022 until 15 December 2022 at 6.00 pm. The other terms of the Convertible Bond 2/2022 remain unchanged.



