New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trends and Opportunities in the Wireless Charging of Industrial Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)/Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362466/?utm_source=GNW





The ways to efficiently recharge these vehicles while in operation are evolving, resulting in a distinct market.



The latest development is the wireless charging of AGVs and AMRs. The analyst examines charging trends and technologies for AGVs and AMRs across industries in this study.



We also cover similar charging technology trends in passenger electric vehicles (EVs) to provide a comprehensive perspective.



Other information includes:

• EV types classified by application

• The latest disruptive trends in charging and their advantages and disadvantages

• The functioning of the underlying technology

• Major players driving the various charging trends, their products, and technology partnerships between companies

• Estimates and forecasts Through this report, Frost & Sullivan aims to offer stakeholders insights into the AGV/AMR wireless charging market and its opportunities until 2030.

Author: Sandhya Jesu

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362466/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________