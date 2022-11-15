ChangeNOW Instant Exchange Expands the Range of Fiat-to-Crypto Providers With Transak

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChangeNOW, a non-custodial instant exchange, has integrated Transak into its platform for buying, selling, and swapping cryptocurrencies.

Transak is web3 onboarding infrastructure provider, with which users can buy or sell 130+ cryptocurrencies across 75+ blockchains using 23+ local payment methods, including cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay or even Google Pay.

When buying or selling cryptocurrency, ChangeNOW users can now choose a favorable rate among the world's three leading fiat-to-crypto services integrated into the exchange - Transak, Simplex, and Guardarian. A variety of payment methods and exchange rates are also available in the ChangeNOW mobile app.

For the exchange service, this new partnership is an important step towards expanding crypto-to-fiat options to their users in different countries.

"We're excited to see Transak joining the ecosystem of NOW services. Our mission is to provide the crypto community with the trading infrastructure allowing users to implement a diversity of investment tactics as seamlessly and fast as possible. The new payment provider will definitely complement our exchange with new payment methods, geography, and special coins available for trading." - Ilia Ponomarev, CBDO, ChangeNOW.io.

