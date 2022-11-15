New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Hydrogen as a Commercial Aviation Fuel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362469/?utm_source=GNW





This study analyzes hydrogen use as aviation fuel.



Along with sustainable fuels, industry stakeholders are looking at technologies such as direct electric propulsion as alternatives for jet fuel.



The two primary methods for hydrogen use are fuel cells and direct combustion.



Fuel cells deliver the cleanest outputs, making it preferable over direct hydrogen combustion, which emits nitrous oxides.



The hydrogen extraction method also determines its overall contribution to controlling emissions.



Derived from fossil fuels, grey hydrogen is not entirely carbon emission-free as the extraction process releases carbon.



Blue hydrogen, which is similarly derived, uses carbon capture techniques but is not wholly effective.



The major difference in emissions control is achievable through green hydrogen usage, which is from renewable sources and is the cleanest.



Adjacent industries, such as automotive, space, and shipping, are adopting hydrogen.



The analyst expects this development to drive its adoption in the aviation industry.



As any new technology has pros and cons, stakeholders involved in hydrogen propulsion technology development, such as aircraft manufacturers, are working toward countering the challenges associated with hydrogen adoption.



Other information includes:

• Various hydrogen production processes and hydrogen utilization

• Challenges in managing hydrogen

• The current scenario in hydrogen adoption as an aviation fuel

