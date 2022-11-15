New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI in Mental Health: Global Market Outlook" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362935/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, industry, and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of AI in mental health application providers.



The report covers the market for AI in mental health with regard to the user base, across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for AI in mental health in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



The scope of the study includes AI in mental healthcare platforms and associated services, and services associated with the platform.



Summary:

The rise of digital approaches to mental health has led to the development of predictions, detections, and treatment solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).Digital interventions, especially web and smartphone apps, are incorporating AI to enhance mental health care and optimize the user experience.



A modern data stream enables the development of mental health prediction and detection models based on data-driven AI methods.



Despite the surge in depression and anxiety triggered by the pandemic, the suicide problem has not improved.Based on trained data sets, AI algorithms identify people’s behavior and mental activities and assist in suicide prevention.



Suicide is prevented by detecting patterns and acting quickly to avoid negative consequences.With the adoption of AI, specialists can understand victims’ mental health and address the problem earlier.



In this way, it helps in reducing the number of suicides worldwide. In the field of mental healthcare, AI has been utilized. Currently, AI is being used both in clinician- and customer-marketed apps, but there are many issues with its current implementation, including efficacy,

privacy, and security.



Social media and internet browsing have reduced face-to-face communication and increased loneliness because of prolonged internet use. The use of AI based mental health apps has increased due to the rise in mental disorders caused by chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.



In addition, poor work-life balance, poor eating habits, social isolation, hectic schedules, and relationship issues are all contributing factors to the rise of mental illness across the globe, particularly in developed and emerging countries. The creation of advanced and updated applications, as well as increased awareness among people in developing economies, are anticipated to provide prospects over the forecast period.



In this report, the global market AI in mental health has been segmented based on offering, technology, disorder type, and geography.Based on offering, the AI in mental health market has been categorized into solutions and services.



Based on technology, the AI in mental health market has been segmented into ML, natural language processing, and others.



By geography, the AI in mental health market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and RoW.The North America region is currently the most dominant market for the global AI in mental health market.



Smartphone adoption, network advancements, and internet and social media penetration drive the market. Increasing awareness about mental health in recent years, addiction to different substances, and less social interaction have contributed to APAC’s growth.

