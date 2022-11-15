The global cancer/tumor profiling market is projected to reach USD 16.0 Billion by 2027 from USD 9.7 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.6%

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market by Technology, Cancer Type, Biomarker Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04450353/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, technical issues with sample collection and storage are factors restraining the market growth to a certain extent.



Based on technology, the immunoassays segment accounted for the largest market share of the cancer/tumor profiling market

Based on technology, the cancer/tumor profiling market has been segmented into immunoassays, in situ hybridization, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), mass spectrometry, microarrays, and other technologies.The immunoassays segment accounted for the largest market share of in 2021.



This large share can be attributed to the its use in the diagnosis and prognosis of cancer, they aid in making appropriate treatment decisions, and adoption of these assays as the gold standard to measure the presence and concentration of analytes in a sample.



Based on cancer type, the lung cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on cancer type, the cancer/tumor profiling market has been segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, and other cancers.During the forecast period, the lung cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.



This can be attributed to the increasing need for early diagnosis and the high incidence rate of lung cancer.



Based on biomarker type, the genomic biomarker segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on biomarker type, the global cancer/tumor profiling market is segmented into genomic and protein biomarkers.In 2021, the genomic biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer/tumor profiling market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advancements in high-throughput technologies and high adoption of these biomarkers during cancer diagnosis and prognosis.



Based on applications, the research application segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on application, the cancer/tumor profiling market has been segmented into research and clinical applications.In 2021, research applications accounted for the largest share of the cancer/tumor profiling market, followed by clinical applications.



The large share of the research segment can be attributed to the rapidly growing field of personalized medicine and increasing funding for cancer research.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the cancer/tumor profiling market in 2021

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the cancer/tumor profiling market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing investments for the discovery and development of biomarkers, growing demand for personalized therapeutics and rising adoption of advanced omics technologies for cancer research.



Key players in cancer/tumor profiling the market

The key players operating in the cancer/tumor profiling market include Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Helomics Corporation (US), Caris Life Sciences (US), NanoString Technologies, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), and Foundation Medicine (US).



Reasons to Buy the Report

