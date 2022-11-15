Industrial Filtration Market Size is projected to reach USD 59.89 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.89%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The process of removing suspended solid particles from a liquid or gas is known as filtration . This procedure is carried out with the assistance of a medium known as a filter media. The process is used in the chemical and petrochemical industries and automotive, metals, and mining industries. The increasing need to prevent dust and minute airborne particles generated within manufacturing plant space from being released into the environment may drive market demand in the coming years. Increased efforts by major manufacturers to bring about innovations such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved performance, and increased energy efficiency in filter media are likely to increase usage. Population growth may increase demand for the purification of drinking water, combined with increasing industrialization. It may necessitate the purification of products such as foods and beverages, transportation, and infrastructure in the near future.





Government Regulations for Reducing Industrial Emissions Drives the Market

Environmental regulations and standards are gaining popularity as a means of reducing the impact of industrial emissions around the world. These guidelines emphasize the use of non-toxic materials, the reconfiguration of manufacturing techniques, and conservation practices. They also encourage people to reuse rather than throw away items, which reduces pollution. North America and Europe were the world's first regions to pass environmental legislation. According to the law, large-scale industrial installations must also obtain operations and maintenance permits for pollution control. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are working to establish various environmental emission standards to reduce pollution. These regulations are expected to boost demand for industrial filtration.

Technological Advancements in Pharmaceutical Industries gives Opportunity for Exponential Growth

Filtration is a process that uses a porous medium to remove solid particulate matter from a fluid, which can be liquid or gas . Filtration is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry because it is simple to apply to a wide range of pharmaceutical requirements. The pharmaceutical industry requires different filtration methods depending on the type of solution. The most common types of filtration used in the pharmaceutical industry are surface filtration, horizontal filtration, cross-flow filtration, ultra-filtration, and cake filtration. Pharmaceutical industry breakthroughs have increased human life expectancy while promoting a productive and healthy lifestyle. As a result, industries such as diagnostic and medical research have increasingly used filtration technologies such as microfiltration and ultrafiltration to keep products safe and pure rather than chemical techniques. As a result, market growth is expected to be driven by the pharmaceutical industry's expansion.





Report Scope

Rapid Industrialization Worldwide

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global Industrial Filtration Market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The region's industrial filtration market is driven by increasing investment in the manufacturing sector to control hazardous particle emissions and stringent regulations to control air pollution. The United States has one of the most polluting power industries in the world, with coal accounting for 26.86% of total electricity output. As a result, these factors will provide ample opportunities for the region's industrial filtration market during the forecast period.

Because of the presence of major electronics industries, Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of the global industrial filtration market. Filtration is critical in producing electrical equipment such as generators and semiconductors . China is the world's leading producer of electrical equipment and semiconductors, which has significantly contributed to the region's industrial filtration market growth. Growing population, increasing industrialization, and growing environmental concerns about the level of emissions from industries are some factors contributing to increased system usage in the region. Increased investment by major manufacturers in the development of innovative filter media for improving energy efficiency, as well as the development of new raw materials, such as small fibers, may help to drive market growth.

Europe is expected to grow significantly, with the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. The faster rate is attributed to the region's growing food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The presence of major manufacturers with well-established manufacturing facilities and their increasing emphasis on new product development and innovation may promote regional growth. For example, major European system manufacturers such as Donaldson and Clarcor Inc are focusing on R&D initiatives to develop innovative products in the field of nanotechnology.

Due to South America's gradually improving economic and political situation, the LAMEA region is expected to grow at a moderate rate. Industrial filtration is promoted in the LAMEA region by both governmental agencies and non-governmental organizations, with full community participation. In Latin America, residential filters, slow and rapid sand filters, and dual media filters are particularly popular. Market participants will benefit from the current shift of manufacturing industries from developed to developing countries in the coming years. This will result in even more innovative and customized filtration products for these industries.

Key Highlights

The global industrial filtration market size was valued at USD 32.88 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 59.89 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

was valued at USD 32.88 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 59.89 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on type , the global industrial filtration market is bifurcated into air and gas filtration, and liquid filtration. The liquid segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, the global industrial filtration market is bifurcated into air and gas filtration, and liquid filtration. The liquid segment is the highest contributor to the market. Based on filter media , the global industrial filtration market is bifurcated into activated carbon, fiberglass, nonwovens, metals, filter paper, and combination filters. The nonwoven segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, the global industrial filtration market is bifurcated into activated carbon, fiberglass, nonwovens, metals, filter paper, and combination filters. The nonwoven segment is the highest contributor to the market. Based on application , the global industrial filtration market is bifurcated into food and beverage, power generation, semiconductors and electronics, chemicals and petrochemicals, healthcare, metals and mining, and paper and paints. The healthcare segment is expected to account for a large share of the market, owing to rising need of pure raw material.

, the global industrial filtration market is bifurcated into food and beverage, power generation, semiconductors and electronics, chemicals and petrochemicals, healthcare, metals and mining, and paper and paints. The healthcare segment is expected to account for a large share of the market, owing to rising need of pure raw material. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global Industrial Filtration Market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Industrial Filtration Market’s major key players are

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland)

Donaldson (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Mann+Hummel (Germany)

Pall Corporation (US)

Parker Hannifin (U.S.)





Global Industrial Filtration Market: Segmentation

By Type

Air and Gas Filtration, and

Liquid Filtration

By Filter Media

Activated Carbon

Fiberglass

Nonwovens

Metals

Filter paper

Combination Filters

By Application

Food and Beverage

Power Generation

Semiconductors and Electronics

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Healthcare

Metals and Mining

Paper and Paints

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News:

In March 2022 , Alpha Laval launched E-PowerPack, to improve the marine sustainability by helping convert waste heat into electric power that can be utilized to power the ship.

, Alpha Laval launched E-PowerPack, to improve the marine sustainability by helping convert waste heat into electric power that can be utilized to power the ship. In May 2022, Mutares has acquired Mann+Hummel group’s plastic parts business including air intake manifolds, and fluid reservoirs.





Industrial Filtration Market Shows a Lucrative Growth Due to Use of Compact Electronic Circuits and Sophisticated Software in The Forecast Period





