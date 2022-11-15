Doctors at Michigan Center for Regenerative Medicine Applaud Revolutionary sam® Device for Improving Soft Tissue Healing

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZetrOZ Systems' sam® device continues to garner national attention from physicians for its efficacy in promoting soft tissue healing and relieving pain. Doctors at the Michigan Center for Regenerative Medicine report seeing faster patient recovery and improvements in chronic pain when using regenerative medicine procedures like the sam® device for treating sports injuries, lower back pain, other spinal injuries, arthritis, premature aging and more.

"Patients dealing with these tough injuries often feel there is no alternative to extensive surgery or, even worse, addictive medication to manage the everyday pain. The sam® device has shown to be great for chronic tendon and muscle pain and recovery," said Dr. Thomas Nabity, MD, of the Michigan Center for Regenerative Medicine.

A double board-certified surgeon in both physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain medicine, Dr. Nabity was one of the first physicians in the Metro-Detroit area to incorporate these regenerative medicine procedures into the treatment options for his patients, and he has successfully helped hundreds of his patients eliminate their pain and avoid surgery.

One of those patients is Mike Lecklider, 45, an avid runner and weightlifter who played football and basketball in high school. Following a rigorous workout routine, he developed injuries keeping him from his fitness goals. After diagnosing Lecklider with bicep tendonitis and golfer's elbow, Dr. Nabity offered several treatment options. Lecklider chose the sam®x1 Ultrasound device.

"Even after the first treatment, which was an hour on the machine, I saw an 80 to 90% pain reduction in my elbow," he said. "I'm confident that the continued use of this device will more than exceed my expectations and increase my ability to follow my workout route effectively with the results I have set."

Dr. Nabity and his board-certified colleagues, who specialize in physical medicine and rehabilitation, pain management and electrodiagnostic medicine, use the sam® pain relief ultrasound device to avoid surgery and achieve better patient outcomes. ZetrOZ Systems team member Mike Kadar works with Dr. Nabity and physicians like him to help doctors provide their patients with access to the sam® device.

They document patient outcomes with the participation of all regenerative patients in the National Data Registry. The success rates of these patients are higher or equal to national averages. The Michigan Center for Regenerative Medicine also has a patented regenerative medicine processing lab for creating platelet-rich plasma, bone marrow concentrate stem cells, and micro-fragmented adipose tissue.

Sustained acoustic medicine is shown to reduce or completely eliminate the need for opiates and other painkillers that can lead to addiction and withdrawal. Surgeries, both minor and major procedures, often come at a significant financial cost. Patients undergoing more complex procedures may need more time to recover, further compounding the economic impact. Other pain treatments only aim to treat symptoms without treating their underlying cause.

"Regenerative medicine is the future of medical technology and sam® is an industry-leading tool opening up important conversations about alternative therapies. The team at the Michigan Center for Regenerative Medicine is championing a new world of utilizing the latest medical advancements to avoid unnecessary surgeries and overprescribing prescription drugs," said Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

To learn more, visit zetrozsystems.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine and developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of sam®, a product line designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. To learn more, visit zetrozsystems.com.

Contact Information:

Buse Kayar

buse@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1: Dr. Santa Ana and Dr. Nabity





Dr. Santa Ana and Dr. Nabity









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment