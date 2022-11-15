New Brunswick’s Jeremie Fontaine Awarded EXIT Realty’s Highest International Honour

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeremie Fontaine, Sales Representative with EXIT Realty Associates in Dieppe, New Brunswick, was honoured with EXIT Realty Corp. International’s top award, the Tri-Real-A-Thon, during the company’s international Convention held recently at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort near Jacksonville, Florida. The award recognizes outstanding achievement in taking listings, closing real estate transactions and helping to grow the company.



Fontaine joined EXIT Realty in 2018 and has skyrocketed to success. In addition to the Tri-Real-A-Thon, he achieved the ranking of Top Lister in North America and the Million Dollar Circle for earning more than a million dollars in gross closed commissions. He received the Titanium Elite Award in recognition of 200+ closed real estate transaction sides for the period July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, and he was inducted into the company’s prestigious Sapphire Circle in recognition of closing more than 250 sides during his career with EXIT.



EXIT Realty is attracting young professionals like Fontaine who are seeking a flexible career path with unlimited income potential and the opportunity to earn passive income. “Jeremie is an extraordinary individual who has accomplished, at a very young age, more than many real estate professionals have with years of experience,” said Joyce Paron, CEO-Canada, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “His focus on bringing value to people and building strong relationships is at the heart of all that he does.”



About EXIT Realty: Founded in Canada in 1996, EXIT Realty is a company built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.



