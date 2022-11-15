The infusion pump market is expected to reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 14.7 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0%

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infusion Pump Market by Product, Technology Application & Setting - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04710244/?utm_source=GNW

However, the presence of stringent regulations for new products, medication errors associated with infusion pumps (which have resulted in product recalls), and the increasing adoption of refurbished and rental infusion pumps are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. Smart pump-EMR interoperability and growing focus on specialty pumps are some of the latest trends in infusion pumps market



Based on product type, the accessories & consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the infusion pumps market has been segmented into accessories & consumables and devices.The accessories & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the infusion pumps market in 2021.



Factors such as recurrent use of accessories & consumables and the increasing adoption of infusion pumps for the delivery of medications in a controlled manner are responsible for the large share and high growth of this segment.



Based on type of infusion pump devices, the insulin pump segment witnessed highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of infusion devices, the market is segmented into volumetric infusion pumps, insulin pumps, enteral infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, and implantable infusion pumps.Insulin pumps are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in this market.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes, coupled with the growing demand for smart insulin pumps and portable insulin pumps for the management of diabetes in home care settings, is expected to drive the growth of the insulin pumps market during the forecast period.



Based on technology of infusion pump devices, the specialty infusion pumps segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the infusion pump devices market has been segmented into traditional infusion pumps and specialty infusion pumps market.The specialty infusion pumps segment has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Technological advancements in infusion pump devices and the increasing adoption of specialty infusion pumps in home care settings and ambulatory care centers are driving the growth of the specialty infusion pumps segment.



Based on application, the diabetes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the infusion pumps market is segmented into chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes management, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, and other applications (includes infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and diseases of the heart, kidney, lung, and liver).The diabetes management segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising demand for insulin pumps to manage diabetes in home care settings are responsible for growth in this segment.



Based on setting, hospital settings segment accounted for largest share in 2021.

On the basis of setting, the infusion pumps market has been segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care settings, and academic & research institutes.The hospital settings segment accounted for largest share in infusion pumps market.



Strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high prices infusion devices and increasing demand for infusion therapy in hospitals are some of the factors supporting to the largest share of hospital setting segment.



North America accounted for the largest share of the infusion pumps market in 2021

Geographically, the infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America accounted for the largest share of the infusion pumps market in 2021.



The large share of North America in the global infusion pumps market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and the rapid adoption of technological advancements.



Prominent players in the infusion pumps market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), and ICU Medical, Inc. (US). These players adopted major growth strategies such as product launches & approvals, collaborations, and expansions. Other prominent players in the market include Terumo Corporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), Insulet Corporation (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Zyno Medical (US), Teleflex, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics co., ltd. (China), Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), InfuTronix Solutions LLC (US), SOOIL Development Co., Ltd (South Korea), Shenzhen MedRena Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Eitan Medical (Israel) and CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG (Germany).



