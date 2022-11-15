Melissa Data Named a Niche Player in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced it has again been recognized by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions1. Melissa Data was one of 16 vendors included in the report.



“We believe Melissa’s recognition in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions – for the third year running – highlights our razor-sharp focus on helping our customers make the most of their customer data,” said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa. “We’ve made extensive advancements in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and metadata processing, and added knowledge graphs, drag and drop (no code, low code) functionality, and data quality automation to our product stack. The result is a comprehensive toolset for data quality, address verification, and identity verification. With our tools and services, businesses are empowered to meet complex regulations, streamline onboarding, combat fraud, and realize the true value of customer data as a business asset."

In the report, Gartner states, “Driven by transition to more augmented data quality features, the market for data quality solutions is further consolidating with adjacent data and analytics markets such as metadata management, governance platforms, data integration tools and master data management (MDM) solutions. As a result, D&A (data & analytics) leaders and practitioners expect seamless interoperability between these products driven by consolidation and sharing of metadata. Evaluating and selecting solutions has become less specialized and now requires greater collaboration with business leaders and different personas who plan to use them for various use cases.”

With more than 35 years of address expertise and deep domain knowledge, Melissa advocates address management as foundational to all facets of customer communication and business operations. By offering proven solutions designed to clean, enrich, and match contact records, the company empowers users to tap into deeper customer insight, improve communications, and cultivate more profitable customer relationships.

Learn more by downloading your complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions,” Ankush Jain, Melody Chien, 1 November 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Melissa Data was recognized as Melissa in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

MPowered PR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777