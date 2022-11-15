Kia Canada announces pricing for second-generation 2023 Niro, starting at $29,995 MSRP

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Canada announces pricing for the brand’s fourth vehicle to be launched under its Plan S strategy, the all-new 2023 Niro. The next-generation Niro has been designed from the ground up to meet and exceed the expectations of eco-minded consumers. With striking styling cues and a commitment to sustainability and connectivity throughout, the 2023 Niro will start to arrive in Dealerships across Canada in Spring 2023 with three highly efficient, electrified powertrains: all electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV).



In addition to its new distinctive design, the 2023 Niro HEV and PHEV are robust in their offering of increased standard safety features, such as Highway Drive Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning. The 2023 Niro EV also receives these upgrades and will have the same starting MSRP as the outgoing 2022 model. To further the outstanding value of the 2023 Niro EV, the Premium + and Limited trims will have MSRPs that are lower than the outgoing model, which means customers can access even more modern technology and convenience features at an advantageous price.

HEV:

LX HEV: $29,995 MSRP

EX HEV: 31,995 MSRP

EX Premium HEV: $34,695 MSRP

SX HEV: $38,695 MSRP

PHEV:

EX PHEV: $37,995 MSRP

EV:

Premium EV: $44,995 MSRP

Premium + EV: $47,995 MSRP

Limited EV: $52,995 MSRP

For more information on the 2023 Niro Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid and EV please visit www.kia.ca/niro2023.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6bd153f-039f-4d18-8137-68b75e0824c6