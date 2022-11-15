Alliance Memory Signs Rep Agreement With Eclipse Technologies to Support Customers in Wisconsin and Illinois

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has concluded an agreement with Eclipse Technologies Inc., a Milwaukee-based manufacturers’ representative for electronic components. Under the agreement, the company is now offering Alliance Memory’s entire lineup of SRAM, DRAM, embedded multi-media card (eMMC), and flash memory ICs to its customers throughout Wisconsin and Illinois.



Eclipse Technologies has been providing sales and engineering services for the industrial, medical, security, military, communications, computing, and automotive markets since 2010. For the company’s customers, Alliance Memory’s legacy and innovative technology ICs offer reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions across a broad spectrum of applications.

Through its partnership with Alliance Memory, Eclipse Technologies is offering its customers a full range of 3.3V and 5V fast asynchronous devices, synchronous SRAMs, PSRAMs, and low-power SRAMs; 5V parallel NOR and 1.8V and 3V SPI NAND flash ICs; and eMMC solutions. The company’s broad portfolio of high-speed CMOS SDRAMs includes MSDR, DDR, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, LPDDR, LPDDR2, and LPDDR4 devices in a wide range of densities, configurations, and package options. In addition, Eclipse Technologies’ customers have access to several discontinued devices from Micron Technology, including DDR, DDR3, DDR3L, and SDR SDRAMs, as well as NOR flash ICs.

“Throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, Eclipse Technologies has earned a rock-solid reputation across a range of markets for providing an extremely broad technology portfolio and working very closely with customers to create new designs,” said Tom Gargan, director of sales for Canada, the Eastern U.S., and Brazil at Alliance Memory. “The company is well-known to our distributors and will be instrumental in providing our customers with exceptional service and greater access to our rapidly expanding product portfolio.”

“We focus on representing manufacturers that are technology leaders in their respective fields, which makes Alliance Memory a perfect addition to our product lineup,” said Ed Allen, president of Eclipse Technologies. “Over the last few years, the company’s portfolio of memory solutions has grown significantly to meet the market demand as manufacturers continue to EOL devices like SRAMs, SDRAMs, and even DDR3 SDRAMs. We couldn’t be more excited to bring these devices to Alliance Memory’s expanding customer base in Wisconsin and Illinois.”

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com