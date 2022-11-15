Loopio Announces Partnership and Integration With Door to Streamline Due Diligence Process

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loopio, the leading response management platform, has announced its partnership with Door, the online platform that digitizes the exchange of due diligence between asset managers and research teams. This integration will allow asset managers to answer due diligence questionnaires (DDQ) quickly, accurately, and collaboratively.

An increasing demand for companies to update and modernize technology stacks, along with continued regulatory pressure on asset management, has put a renewed focus on the need to streamline business processes. This integration will help teams simplify the way they respond to DDQs, remain compliant, and build confidence in the organization.

"By combining our response management capabilities with Door's platform, our mutual asset management customers are able to further elevate their clients' experience by responding to diligence requests with greater accuracy, efficiency, and consistency," says Zak Hemraj, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Loopio.

Users can leverage their Loopio Library as a single source of truth in Door to access accurate answers, respond to DDQs faster, and identify and monitor critical change metrics throughout the DDQ process while working alongside subject matter experts.

"We are excited to be working with Loopio, one of the fastest-growing content libraries," says Rob Sanders, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Door. "It's a natural partnership as we are both aligned on providing the best for our clients; efficiencies, risk management, and true digital transformation."

About Loopio:

Loopio's RFP response software helps companies streamline their response process for RFPs, DDQs, and Security Questionnaires. With Loopio, teams respond faster, improve response quality, and win more business. Serving over 1,400 customers globally, including Pictet, Federated Hermes, and Spring Capital, Loopio is the leading, most-loved RFP response solution in the market. Learn more at loopio.com.

About Door

Door is the digital interface used by asset allocators around the world to access up-to-date information for fund research and operational due diligence. Door streamlines the information exchange, saving asset managers' time, improving client experience and reducing risk. Door works with over 400 asset managers and manager research teams in 39 countries. Learn more at guidetodoor.com.

