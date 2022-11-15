The ground support equipment market is projected to grow from USD 5.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ground Support Equipment Market by Point of Sale, Type, Power Source, Platform, Autonomy, Ownership and Region- Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04998218/?utm_source=GNW

For example, Bahrain Airport Services Company recently announced its plans to transition to greener operations with a key focus on acquiring a new product that will be powered by solar energy or electricity to replace diesel and petrol-powered ground vehicle fleets at airports in the next five years. Several states in the US, as well as Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands, have passed legislation to ban the use of diesel ground support equipment, resulting in the replacement of this equipment with electric ones, thereby fueling the demand for electric ground support equipment.



Based on power source, the non-electric segment is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2022.

Based on power source, the ground support equipment market has been segmented into non-electric, electric, and hybrid. The non-electric segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 54.6% of the market in 2022. The demand for non-electric ground support equipment is gradually reducing due to changes in carbon emission norms as well as the adoption of the green airport concept globally. However, cost being one of the major barriers to the adoption of electric GSE.

Based on autonomy, the ground support equipment market has been segmented into conventional/manned, remotely operated, and autonomous. The conventional/manned segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 63.5% of the ground support equipment market in 2022. The rise in air traffic, freight transportation, and passenger movement are expected to drive the demand for conventional/manned GSE.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the ground support equipment market in 2022.

The North American region is expected to lead the ground support equipment market in 2022.The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as TUG Technologies and Gate GSE.



Ongoing modernization programs of existing airports in the US are also expected to drive the growth of the North America ground support equipment market during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the ground support equipment market are John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation (US), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Tronair (US), and TK Elevators (Germany), among others.



