The Data Center Accelerator market size is estimated to be USD 21.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 64.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.7%

Moreover, technological innovations and rising investments have further accelerated the growth of the data center accelerator market. Competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth rates, are some of the other major factors driving the growth of the data center accelerator market.



Enterprise Inference to contribute to high growth rate during 2022 to 2027

With businesses realizing the dynamism of what can be done with their data, they are moving on from their existing resources to well-equipped data centers to aid better data management.Data centers have become a top priority for businesses across the globe to measure up their IT infrastructure requirements.



With this shift in addressing information, data centers have moved beyond being just an additional storage facility. Hence, the enterprise inference segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate in the coming five years.



Cloud Data Centers to hold maximum market share between 2022 and 2027

The increasing demand for every application, like entertainment, gaming, databases, etc., has evidently increased the need for more data centers worldwide. Although data centers are required in the current scenario and will increase soon due to space constraints and increased capital for its establishment, repair, maintenance, cooling, etc., an increase in the adoption of cloud data centers has come into the picture, in which organizations lease their infrastructure to a third-party partner and access data center resources over the internet. The cloud computing market has witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to the surge in the volume of data being transferred to the cloud from consumers.



Europe to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Enterprises in Europe could increase the use of cloud services in the next two years. i.e., 2022 and 2023. The region will experience the activation of cloud service-based legal methods, such as the Code of Conduct created by Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers (Europe) and OpenCloud Foundation (Brussels) regulation, to promote cloud services and create cloud data standards in Europe. The localization of data centers in Europe will play a vital role for end users in the near future. Hence, the European region will witness a significant market share during the forecast period, i.e., between 2022 to 2027.



Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US), Micron Technology, Inc., and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) are the key players in the data center accelerator market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and a presence in both mature and emerging markets.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center accelerator market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



