Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares

15.11.2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 4 November 2022 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 200,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 7 November up to and including 15 December 2022 at the latest.
Borregaard has in the period from 7 November up to and including 15 November in total purchased 99,056 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 142.72 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|07.11.22
|14,656
|139.1310
|2,039,103.94
|08.11.22
|15,100
|138.6021
|2,092,891.71
|09.11.22
|11,366
|140.5061
|1,596,992.33
|10.11.22
|14,498
|141.7237
|2,054,710.20
|11.11.22
|15,100
|145.3583
|2,194,910.33
|14.11.22
|13,304
|145.7663
|1,939,274.86
|15.11.22
|15,032
|147.6694
|2,219,766.42
|Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Accumulated under the buy-back programme
|99,056
|142.72
|14,137,649.79
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 338,860 of own shares, corresponding to 0.34% of Borregaard’s share capital.
Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment