Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares

| Source: Borregaard Borregaard

Sarpsborg, NORWAY

15.11.2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 4 November 2022 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 200,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 7 November up to and including 15 December 2022 at the latest.

Borregaard has in the period from 7 November up to and including 15 November in total purchased 99,056 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 142.72 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
07.11.2214,656139.13102,039,103.94
08.11.2215,100138.60212,092,891.71
09.11.2211,366140.50611,596,992.33
10.11.2214,498141.72372,054,710.20
11.11.2215,100145.35832,194,910.33
14.11.2213,304145.76631,939,274.86
15.11.2215,032147.66942,219,766.42
    
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)n.a.n.a.n.a.
Accumulated under the buy-back programme99,056142.7214,137,649.79

The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 338,860 of own shares, corresponding to 0.34% of Borregaard’s share capital.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


Attachments

Detailed overview of transactions