Conductive Plastic Compounds Market to Reach Value of US$ 30.6 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Firms are growing R&D in improving electrical conductivity in thermoplastic resins in a bid to capture steady revenues from demand for conductive plastic compounds. Steady adoption of these in modern electrical systems and electronic devices is a key trend that has augmented conductive plastic compounds market size over the years. It was valued at US$ 11.0 Bn in 2021.



Plastic compounding firms are tapping into the vast demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in manufacture of vehicles. Of note, they have gained revenues on the back of rising utilization of engineering plastics, and gaining widespread use in optimizing heat transfer applications. Rising adoption of thermal management applications in expanding array of electrical systems is bolstering conductive plastic compounds market growth rate.

Key Findings of Study

Demand from Electrical & Electronics Industry Underpins Enormous Opportunity : A massive uptake of engineering plastics in the manufacture of wide spectrum of products in the electrical & electronics industry has propelled a steady growth of the revenues of conductive plastic compounds market. Of note, there is a wide demand for these for manufacturing integrated circuits (ICs), semiconductors, and resistors. Moreover, transition toward high-performance bioplastics in the medical industry to meet the demand for next-gen medical-grade polymers. They are gaining traction in the packaging industry.





Conductive Plastic Compounds Market: Key Drivers

Expansion of the automobile and automotive sector globally is a key driver in that conductive plastic compounds are increasingly being adopted for reducing the vehicle’s weight as well as gathering popularity for use in thermal management.





Steady utilization of conductive plastic compounds in the manufacture of wide spectrum of electrical and electronics components has propelled revenue generation for market players. Emerging need for high-performance electronics for internet and communication technologies will open up new growth opportunities in the next few years.



Conductive Plastic Compounds Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major market share in 2021, estimated to be 60.8%, and is estimated to expand at a promising growth rate during the forecast period. Firms, both regional and global electronics manufacturers, are tapping into the vast lucrative avenue from automotive industry. Of note, the study authors found that a bulk of demand has come from China where the materials are widely used in the manufacture of electronics components.





The conductive plastic compounds market in Europe is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace, underpinned largely by the uptake in the automotive and the electronics & electrical sectors. Massive utilization of conductive plastic compounds in the manufacture of automotive electronics has spurred the revenue streams in the regional market.



Conductive Plastic Compounds Market Competition Landscape

A large number of small and large-scale manufacturers and vendors determines the competitive landscape. Many key plastic compounders and producing companies are geared toward leveraging sustainable manufacturing practices to expand total market shares.

Some of the key market players are Sojitz Corporation, Polyvisions Inc., Ravago, Adell Plastics Inc., Coperion GmbH, DuPont Electronic Solutions, SABIC, RTP Company, and BASF SE.

Conductive Plastic Compounds Market Segmentation

End-use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Packaging

Industrial Machinery

Medical Devices

Others



Resin Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene

Engineering Plastics



Filler Type

Carbon Black

Carbon Fibers

Carbon Nanotubes

Metals

Others



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

GCC

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

