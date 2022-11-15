The NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market Is Expected To Reach $5 Billion By 2026 Due To The Growth In Precision Medicine As Per The Business Research Company's NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market, the growth in precision medicine is driving the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market. Precision medicine aids doctors in designing individualized treatment plans and making treatment decisions based on a genetic understanding of the patient's disease. There is a growth in precision medicines for treating severe diseases such as cancer. The NGS-based RNA sequencing helps identify the root cause of disease and prescribe specific precision medicine for treatment. For instance, in September 2021, the Swedish Government invested $21.15 million (SEK 220 million) in the Swedish national infrastructure Genomic Medicine Sweden (GMS), to make it easier to keep integrating precision medicine into Swedish healthcare, ensuring that every person there has to access to more accurate tests and individualized care. Such investments are taking place due to a rise in demand for precision medicines. As the demand for precision medicines increases, the demand for NGS-based RNA-sequencing market will also increase.

The global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market size is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $2.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.57%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is expected to grow to $5.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.91%.

Strategic Partnership is gaining popularity in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market trends. Companies are entering into a partnership with NGS-based RNA-sequencing market companies to expand in new markets and leverage each other's resources. For instance, in May 2022, The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, partnered with multiple industry and academic partners. The partnership aims to improve the capacity to swiftly respond to public health emergencies and develop a novel diagnostic capability that covers all recognized and emerging respiratory RNA viruses in a single test. In March 2020, Illumina Inc, a US-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function, partnered with IDbyDNA Inc. The partnership aims to give laboratories, and hospitals worldwide access to high-fidelity NGS analysis, interpretation, and reporting capabilities. The alliance hopes to enable the widespread distribution of NGS equipment, library prep, and other reagents. IDbyDNA Inc. is a US-based metagenomics technology company.

Major players in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market are Illumina, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Oxford Nanopore, Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI, PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Takara Bio Inc, GENEWIZ Inc, Hamilton Company, Macrogen, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is segmented by product and service into sample preparation products, sequencing platforms and consumables, sequencing services, data analysis, storage, and management; by technology into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing; by application into expression profiling analysis, small RNA sequencing, de novo transcriptome assembly, variant calling and transcriptome epigenetics; by end user into research & academia, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, other end users.

North America was the largest region in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market during the forecast period. The regions covered in NGS-based RNA-sequencing market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

