Cowen Stockholders Approve Acquisition by TD Bank Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held earlier today, its stockholders approved the previously announced definitive agreement for Cowen to be acquired by TD Bank Group in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion, or $39 for each share of Cowen common stock.



The transaction, which is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2023, remains subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

