The glycomics/glycobiology market is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.5%

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glycomics/Glycobiology Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05874890/?utm_source=GNW





The enzyme segment grabbed the highest share of the glycomics/glycobiology market in 2022:

Based on product, the glycomics/glycobiology market is segmented into enzymes, kits, instruments, carbohydrates and reagents & chemicals.In 2022, the highest share of the market is held by enzyme segment.



This is owing to the consumable nature of enzymes and wide application in R&D activities.



The drug discovery & development segment accounts for the largest share of the application segment in glycomics/glycobiology market.



In 2021, the drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The largest share of this segment is due to the increasing application of glycomics in drug discovery and development and rising R&D investment by pharmaceutical & biotechnology.



Major players in the glycomics/glycobiology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc, (Japan), Bio-Techne (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), AMS Bio (UK), Ludger Ltd (UK), Z Biotech, LLC (US), Chemily Glycoscience (US), CD BioGlyco (US), GlycoDiag (France), Kode Biotech Limited (New Zealand), Glyxera GmBH (Germany), Lectenz Bio (US), Glycomix Ltd (UK), IEC Group (Italy), Asparia Glycomics (Spain) and Ray Biotech Life Inc. (US).



North America: Accounted for the largest share in the glycomics/glycobiology market

The North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, owing to the increasing presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, improved healthcare infrastructure and more increasing investments by companies in glycobiology research. In this region, US reports the fastest growth of the glycomics/glycobiology market.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side - 20%

• By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Director level - 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -15%, Asia-Pacific -55%, RoW -10%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• New England Biolabs (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• Waters Corporation (US)

• Takara Bio Inc, (Japan)

• Bio-Techne (US)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Bruker Corporation (US)

• Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• AMS Bio (UK)

• Ludger Ltd (UK)

• Z Biotech, LLC (US)

• Chemily Glycoscience (US)

• CD BioGlyco (US)

• GlycoDiag (France)

• Kode Biotech Limited (New Zealand)

• Glyxera GmBH (Germany)

• Lectenz Bio (US)

• Glycomix Ltd (UK)

• IEC Group (Italy)

• Asparia Glycomics (Spain)

• Ray Biotech Life Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the glycomics/glycobiology market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end users and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall glycomics/glycobiology market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05874890/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________