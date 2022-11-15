New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precision Livestock Farming Market, 2027- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362590/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Precision Livestock Farming Market is expected to grow significantly through 2027.Precision livestock farming is a method of farming activities performed by the farmer with the help of advanced electronic machines and technologies.



In this method, different technologies & devices are used to perform various actions in and around the cattle and monitor them through the camera, sensory, and microphone.Through this machine, farmers can automatically collect data and examine it to improve the production, health, welfare, and impact on the environment of their cattle.



According to the UN, in 2016, the global population was is7.3 billion and is expected to reach 9.7 billion in 2050 due to increasing demand for food from developing nations. As the population increases, the need for quality food will increase. Agricultural activities are expected to increase to fulfill the food consumption demand by people. According to the data, the number of cattle and calves in the United States is approx. 91.9 million are in inventory and expected to rise to fulfill the needs. Hence, we anticipate that livestock farming is going to increase in the upcoming time and directly impact the precision livestock farming market in the region.

Increasing Demand for Dairy Related food & Product will Drive the Market.

Precision livestock farming combines traditional and advanced tools mounted over or near the animal.This electronic equipment helps the farmer in decision-making and increases the farm’s productivity, as per data.



According to the US census board, the world population will increase to 8.6 billion in 2030, and almost 83 million people will increase yearly. Therefore, farmers are growing more crops on the same land to fulfill the growing population’s demand. Farmers are finding alternatives to grow more food items and opting for that method to enhance productivity. The requirement for more advanced machinery is increasing to fulfill the rapidly growing population’s needs. Hence, the Precision Livestock Farming Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate.

Due to the increasing age of the young generation and growing urbanization, the demand for protein food worldwide is growing rapidly.Thus, the rise of the agricultural sector led to an increase in the precision livestock farming market.



Increasing automation trends, Government initiatives, and efforts by the market player are a factor that is going to impact the precision livestock farming market.Apart from these, better management practices, more control over the process, less labor requirement, and demand for high-quality protein by masses are a factor that encourages the farmer for more crop production, and this positive trend directly impacts the precision livestock farming market.



Hence, we can expect increasing Growth in market share global precision livestock farming market for the forecasted year.

Higher Product Cost May Restraint the Growth

After many initiatives and steps, Agriculture is still a loss or low profit-margin business sector, and farmers have a high chance of losing investment.Buying a high-cost product is always difficult to acquire by the farmer and use it on farms without any government help.



The Product used in precision livestock farming are higher in cost and need technical knowledge of the Product to run that machine from installation to implementation. Apart from the above factors, declining agricultural practices, supply chain disruption, and lack of technological knowledge create market growth hurdles.

Increasing R&D and supply chain enhancement by the Market Players are Increasing Growth.

Rising trends of R&D are forcing the Market for innovation in the Product to gain an advantage over the competition.Recently, many companies have set up their R&D plants around the globe to be first and gain an advantage as first movers.



Hence, the development of the new innovative Product is expected for impressive Growth in the future. There are a few steps and strategies for different company products mentioned below.

DE Laval Holding AB is a Netherlands-based dairy equipment manufacturer company. They mainly focused on big data and decision-making farm manager applications, robot TSR, and other IoT-based devices to track the activities of cattle as well as visitors.

Lely International NV. Recently they have installed their machinery that will help the farmer to complete all the processes from extraction to final Product through their compact machine.

Market Segmentation

The global precision livestock farming market is segmented based on farm type, system type, by application.Based on farm type, market is divided into dairy farms, swine farms, poultry farms, and others.



Based on system type, market is divided into milking robotics systems, precision feeding systems, livestock identification, monitoring and tracking systems, by poultry monitoring and robotic systems, and others. Based on application type market is divided into milk harvesting, feeding management, livestock health & behavior monitoring, and others, by company.

Market Players

DeLaval Holding AB, Allflex USA, Inc, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd., BouMatic, LLC, Lely International NV, Dairymaster, Livestock Improvement Corporation, Fancom BV, Fullwood Packo SAS are key major player operating in the global precision livestock farming market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Precision Livestock Farming Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Precision Livestock Farming Market, By Farm Type:

o Dairy Farms

o Swine Farms

o Poultry Farms

o Others

• Precision Livestock Farming Market, By System Type:

o Milking Robotics Systems

o Precision Feeding Systems

o Livestock Identification

o Monitoring and Tracking Systems,

o Poultry Monitoring and Robotic Systems

o Others

• Precision Livestock Farming Market, By Application Type:

o Milk Harvesting

o Feeding Management,

o Livestock Health & Behavior Monitoring,

o Others

• Precision Livestock Farming Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Israel



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Precision Livestock Farming Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362590/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________