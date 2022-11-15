New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellular Agriculture Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362591/?utm_source=GNW



Global cellular agriculture market is anticipated to register robust growth at a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Cellular agriculture is a process that mainly focuses on producing animal-based products from cell culture by using a combination of solutions such as biotechnology, molecular biology, tissue engineering, and synthetic biology.



The aim of this practice is to provide consumers with animal-based products but with a lighter impact on the environment, numerous health benefits, and significant improvements in animal welfare. The market growth can be attributed to the rising dependence of several industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, etc., on animal products. Moreover, as the global population is increasing at a rapid pace and will move closer to nearly 10 billion people by 2050, the need to develop a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative method of producing food is also rising. Moreover, cell-produced meat and other dairy products are projected to grow at a rapid pace as these products are nutritionally rich and allow the manufacturers to cater to the augmenting demands of food by the growing population in a sustainable manner.

Propelling Demand for Nutrient-Rich Food to Fuel the Market Growth

The rising consumption of meat, fish, and other animal products, associated with raising and slaughtering farmed livestock is leading to several global problems such as adverse effects on the environment, for instance rising concerns regarding animal welfare, increase in the greenhouse gas emissions and adversely affecting agricultural land.Therefore, cellular agriculture is emerging as the best alternative to produce animal meat and other animal products.



Moreover, the growing preference for nutrient-rich meat, fish, and chicken, which are infused with essential amino acids and are also low in cholesterol, has resulted in the increased demand for foods containing plant-based protein. Moreover, poultry products produced through cellular agriculture promise the same authentic texture, taste, and improved nutrient content.

Rising Government Initiatives to Aid the Adoption of Cellular Agriculture

Introduction of promising regulatory guidelines for cellular agriculture is currently in progress.Food regulatory authorities are familiar with the benefits associated with the use of cellular bioengineering in food.



Moreover, a positive environmental impact, increased-food safety, and enormous economic opportunities associated with cellular agriculture are pushing the governments of several nations to introduce favorable growth opportunities, which is strengthening the market for cellular agriculture.For instance, In November 2018, the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) introduced a favorable regulatory framework for the marketing of cultured foods.



In March 2019, Heng Swee Keat, Finance Minister, Singapore, allocated around USD144 million to research and development around food, including research for cultured meat.In addition, several top market players and around 70 companies and startups across the world are working to develop cellular agriculture products.



All such efforts are anticipated to facilitate strong market growth over the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global cellular agriculture market is segmented by technology, application, end user industry, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on technology, the market is differentiated between cell lines, growth media, scaffold materials, 3D tissue systems, and others.



By application, the market is bifurcated into dairy products, gelatin, fish, insects, and others.Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into food & beverages, textile, pharmaceuticals, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America. The United States is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the coming years due to the growing acceptance for the food grown via cellular agriculture method.

Company Profile

Cell Ag Limited, Eat Just, Inc., The EVERY Company (Clara Foods), Perfect Day, Inc., Aleph Farms, SuperMeat, UPSIDE Foods (Memphis Meats), BlueNalu, Inc., Formo GmbH, and Remilk are the leading market players of the global cellular agriculture Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global cellular agriculture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Cellular Agriculture Market, By Technology:

o Cell Lines

o Growth Media

o Scaffold Materials

o 3D Tissue Systems

o Others

• Cellular Agriculture Market, By Application:

o Dairy Products

o Gelatin

o Fish

o Insects

o Others

• Cellular Agriculture Market, By End User Industry:

o Food & Beverages

o Textile

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Cellular Agriculture Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

Denmark

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Israel

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Cellular agriculture Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

