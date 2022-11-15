Brain Scientific Announces Release of Improved NeuroCap(TM) and New US Distribution Deal with D&D Medical

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ), a Florida-based medical device technology company, announces today the immediate release of the improved and updated NeuroCap™ device and the signing of a distribution partnership with D&D Medical, Inc., to sell the company’s neurology devices in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia.

D&D Medical, Inc., brings innovative medical technologies to market by educating medical professionals in their use and distributing them to where they are needed most.

“The NeuroCap makes EEG testing more comfortable for patients and efficient for clinicians,” said Don Sizemore, President of D&D Medical, Inc. “When I was introduced to the NeuroCap, and tested it in the field, I knew that it would make a big difference in the lives of patients needing neurological testing and the clinical staff carrying out their EEG exams.”

NeuroCap satisfies the three criteria D&D Medical uses to select new technologies to represent: it provides a safer alternative for the patients and clinicians, it’s innovative and new, and it saves hospitals and patients money.

Brain Scientific’s newly improved NeuroCap recently entered production for the company and its distributors to build stock and fulfill customer requests. The improvements to the NeuroCap include a proprietary gel with better conductivity, improved performance adhesive pads, a more conductive, precise ink formulation, and a base of modern blue PET material.

“Our improved NeuroCap is a more comfortable, easy-to-use, and efficient way to conduct EEG exams,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “The disposable NeuroCap, which is available for immediate shipping, allows clinicians to save prep time and see more patients, accelerating the timeline to results for critical EEG exams.”

Brain Scientific developed the NeuroCap to streamline EEG prep, testing and diagnosis. NeuroCap has 22 pre-gelled electrodes making it a suitable option for most clinical EEG tests, including routine EEGs that are often used for stroke and epilepsy patients. The fixed electrode placement is in accordance with the international 10-20 system.

The Brain Scientific NeuroCap is an FDA 510k cleared, pre-gelled disposable EEG headset for clinical use. It allows any clinician to prepare a patient for an EEG exam in a fraction of the time normally spent applying individual electrodes. The NeuroCap can be used in nearly any environment, including rural hospitals, ambulances, private practices and athletic events, vastly expanding access to EEG testing. It is currently available in four sizes, including pediatric sizes.

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap™ and NeuroEEG™ are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time, and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products, or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

