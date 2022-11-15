SAP Center’s Newly Configured Centerhung System from Daktronics Making Splash with San Jose Sharks Fans

Image Credit San Jose Sharks

BROOKINGS, S.D., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continually improving their fan experience, SAP Center at San Jose and the San Jose Sharks are continuing a long-standing partnership with Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, to design, manufacture and install a new seven-display centerhung configuration along with a ribbon display and six narrow pixel pitch “pendant” displays. The project totals more than 9,300 square feet of digital displays installed in 2022.



“Sharks Sports & Entertainment is committed to providing our guests with a world-class experience when visiting SAP Center. For that reason, partnering with Daktronics, a leader in video display technology, was an easy choice,” said Jon Gustafson, Senior Vice President, SAP Center & Sharks Ice. “With the installation of the centerhung video display, we can now provide a continuous 360-degree video display that is larger, congruent on all sides, and provides a higher resolution output allowing us to expand our graphics capabilities. Additionally, the larger halo ring display and two underbelly video displays help to create a new and unique view of the action for fans throughout the building including our glass seat holders. We are appreciative of our owner, Dr. Hasso Plattner, who continues to invest in the City of San Jose’s arena and in our fans with the goal of bringing a Stanley Cup Championship to San Jose.”

The main focal point of the project is the reconfigured, seven-display centerhung system featuring more than 6,000 square feet of digital canvas. The four main video displays measure approximately 23 feet high by 41 feet wide. A ring display measures nearly 10 feet high by 197 feet in circumference. On the underbelly of the centerhung, two video displays measure nearly 10 feet high by 16.5 feet wide to appeal to fans seated closer to the action.

All seven displays feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver crisp, vivid imagery to fans in every seat of SAP Center. The main displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of content including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.



“The new shape of this centerhung is sure to catch the attention of Sharks fans when they enter SAP Center for the first time after this technology upgrade is complete,” said Robin Hall, Daktronics regional sales manager. “We’re thankful to SAP Center Management and the San Jose Sharks for their continued confidence in our products, services and engineering capabilities by continuing our long-term partnership for this project. We’re excited to see the installation come to life.”

Surrounding fans in the action, a new ribbon display is installed along the seating fascia to deliver additional information and graphics while also allowing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events. It measures more than 3 feet high by 920 feet long and will feature a 15-millimeter pixel spacing.

A unique addition to SAP Center, six “pendant” displays are installed in the concourse of the venue. These displays feature a narrow pixel pitch of 2.5-millimeter spacing and will measure nearly 4.5 feet high by 12 feet wide. These displays connect with fans while they are away from their seats and deliver a branding experience that can be changed and updated with the press of a button.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About SAP Center at San Jose

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, SAP Center at San Jose (@SAP Center) is the premier sports and entertainment venue in Northern California. Each year, SAP Center hosts approximately 175 events featuring professional and amateur athletes, Olympic athletes, Grammy award-winners, international recording artists, and a variety of performers who appeal to children and families alike. SAP Center at San Jose is home to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) of the National Hockey League as well as the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) of the American Hockey League. For more information about SAP Center at San Jose and for a list of upcoming events, visit the SAP Center home page at www.sapcenter.com.

About the San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are the Bay Area’s lone National Hockey League (NHL) franchise based in San Jose, California. Since being founded as an expansion team in 1991, the Sharks have committed to be a leader in our community and a pioneer in sports and entertainment. The Sharks organization remains steadfast in its pursuit to create an inclusive environment surrounding the team and to connect diverse groups of people for the good of the community. It doesn’t matter who you are. It doesn’t matter your background. We are all #TealTogether.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

