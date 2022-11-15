48 States Honoring Individuals and Organizations Driving Change in Rural Health on National Rural Health Day, November 17, 2022

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year in the United States, the third Thursday of November is designated as National Rural Health Day (NRHD). What began as an annual, single day of recognition by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) is now in its 12th year as a nationwide grassroots movement and ongoing conversation focused on rural health.

NOSORH's annual Community Star recognition program is one of the most popular features of NRHD. This year, 48 states have participated in the Community Star program by nominating a person, coalition, or organization driving change and going the extra mile to address the social determinants of health and improve the lives of those who call rural their home. The Community Stars e-book is published on the morning of Nov. 17 on the official NRHD website, PowerofRural.org.

Joining NOSORH in NRHD activities are the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, multiple federal and state institutions, State Offices of Rural Health, and other organizations across the U.S. Events for NRHD will continue through Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, including #RuralHealthChat: Addressing Health Literacy in Rural America - a Twitter Chat co-hosted by RHIhub and NOSORH, Rural Health Clinical Congress - a free, multi-topic CME/CE conference for rural primary care providers hosted by RMECollaborative, and a special event titled, Collaboration Carpool: Conversations with Mission-Minded Rural Stakeholders, featuring 10 distinguished panelists, including Kellie Kubena, Rural Health Liaison at the United States Department of Agriculture.

Connect to the full lineup of activities here on PowerofRural.org, the home to everything needed to make the most of Nov. 17, 2022, and throughout the year.



