New to The Street Signs Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. to a 12-Part Featured Series

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street will feature Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS") on its nationally syndicated and sponsored television outlets.



The agreement calls for New to The Street to produce twelve (12) interviews and then broadcast each segment over the next 12-month period across the show's syndicated outlets on Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV , as a sponsored program.

New to The Street's TV Host will interview key management of OSIS during the 12-part series, focusing on the Company's operational fundamentals and the successful deployment of its utility token, $OSIS. Each interview will inform viewers about the education, tokenization, and exchange ecosystem available to end-users interested in launching their own NFTs and tokens. Each show seeks to educate viewers about OSIS' easy-to-use products, making Web 3.0 more accessible and straightforward for everyone.

Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc.'s Co-founders, Chris Goma and Jalal Ibrahimi, jointly stated how excited they are to be on the show. They look forward to enlightening viewers about their journey and how they built a $50M Company in one year of operations. Also, they look forward to offering viewers information on how easy it is to get involved in the WEB 3.0 revolution using the OSIS platform.

For the next 12 months, New to The Street, in collaboration with W3BT , looks forward to assisting OSIS' management. The goal is to strengthen and broaden the Company's branding and marketing opportunities while educating viewers on how anyone can mint tokens/NFTs, create NFT Domains, trade crypto, spend digital currency, and develop Smart Contracts."

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street, states, "during the next 12 months, we expect fantastic TV interviews with OSIS's management, giving us exciting business updates and developments about their Web 3.0 Company. The show caters to innovators who understand opportunities and who can share their visions and successes with our televised audiences. Co-founders Chris Goma and Jalal Ibrahimi of Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS") are true visionaries, and we look forward to the opportunity for our televised audiences to get to know the Company and its blockchain offerings. Our syndicated and sponsored televised platform is a perfect fit for OSIS to further its media reach."

The New to The Street is filming the first OSIS interview on November 17, 2022. All interviews are to air on Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg TV , with exact dates and times of the broadcastings "To Be Announced."

All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com . And New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

About Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS"):

Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS") created the OSIS utility token. The OSIS token is behind the education, tokenization, and exchange ecosystem that offers users the ability to launch their own NFTs & tokens. OSIS' mission is to help all transition from Web2 to Web3 by simplifying access to the blockchain & ushering in a tokenized economy. The OSIS ecosystem includes everything you need to start your Web3 journey and take advantage of the tokenization revolution - https://osisplatform.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

