Global Concierge Services Market Size To Grow USD 1190.89 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 6.10%

New York, United States , Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Concierge Services Market Size was valued at USD 750.80 Million in 2021 while post COVID the revenue is projected USD 1190.89 Million by 2030. During the period of 2021-2030 the CAGR will be expected to be of 6.10%. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. The presence of high-net-worth individuals in countries such as India, China, and Japan are assisting market growth.

The growth of the concierge services industry is primarily driven by increasing disposable revenue and markets. The expansion of the network of concierge service providers, as well as collaboration with hotels, restaurants, and transportation providers, will ensure that the customers' specific duties are carried out smoothly and efficiently. These variables assist suppliers in meeting customer needs, providing requested services, and gaining customer trust. Major industry players are focusing their efforts on improving their business operations by introducing a new Concierge Services model to the market.

Many hotels/resorts provide concierge services within their premises or across a network of locations. This allows them to reach out to guests and provide them with additional services, mobile applications for direct correspondence, and more tailored and personalized service. The recent embrace of mobile technology by hospitality marketers has prompted many hotel brands to use their own or third-party concierge solutions to drive room service ordering and easy communication with staff in an effort to personalize guest stays even more.

Airbnb, a game-changer in the hospitality industry, has also made inroads into the concierge industry. Airbnb now connects travelers who want to live like a local with an Airbnb Concierge to ensure they receive the premier service they deserve. This service is available to Airbnb guests at all times while they are staying in an Airbnb property. 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing guests to sit back, relax, and enjoy their stay by letting someone else worry about the details.

Concierge services have evolved to meet the needs of a new era and to increase customer satisfaction. Several hotels have created their own concierge brand by looking to the future of the industry. The hotel of the future may be run entirely by robots. Various hotels have implemented technology service strategies, including the addition of eHost to their technological advancements. eHost is a comprehensive virtual concierge service that is used by a number of hotels. eHost is accessed via each hotel's free high-speed Internet access system and serves as a concierge service to guests 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Guests can learn about local attractions, restaurants, shopping, transportation, local events, and wealth, as well as the hotels' history. Keeping up with technology is a challenge.

Concierge systems in hotels can be enhanced by incorporating an expert system that employs artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence can supplement human intelligence by allowing a concierge to work more efficiently. In a full-service hotel, the concierge is a key point of contact for guests. The concierge caters to the needs of guests by providing information on concerts, sightseeing, dining, and other activities. Existing Electronic Concierge Systems Various levels of complexity have been installed in hotels' electronic concierge systems. The Hyatt-Regency in Los Angeles, for example, has installed a complimentary video concierge service in each of its guest rooms. This is an interactive system for in-room television screens that provides information about the hotel as well as its facilities and services.

On-demand concierge services is gaining traction among consumers as they allow them to pay for only what they are seeking and reduce the burden of annual contracts, fees, and membership. The on-demand concierge market is becoming a more popular option as more people recognize the need to reclaim lost time, productivity, and peace of mind. An emerging set of businesses with similar models populates the on-demand economy: Inventory and selection are available to consumers at any time and from any location, thanks to digital devices ranging from desktop computers to smartphones. On-demand delivery takes place in a short period of time, ranging from less than an hour to no more than a day after the order is placed. Rather than working for a hotel or resort to guide guests in finding services, the on-demand personal concierge works one-on-one with clients.

On-demand personal concierge, as opposed to a hotel concierge, goes above and beyond making recommendations by running errands, making appointments, and shopping for the client's needs. Some clients combine the functions of a business personal assistant and a personal concierge, asking the assistant to assist with business tasks as well as personal errands seven days a week. Airline apps and third-party apps are driving pre-departure on-demand options for passengers in the travel industry. On-demand entertainment is becoming more common in airplane cabins, and the introduction of on-board streaming content is providing on-demand hungry consumers with movies, music, and TV while opening up much-needed bandwidth to other Wi-Fi users.

