Savvy Cleaner CEO Angela Brown Teaches New Masterclass on Easy Thanksgiving Cleanup Tools

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the company that produces the Ask a House Cleaner show and podcast, is hosting a one-time only, one-hour live shopping masterclass on Friday, Nov. 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST on getting the kitchen ready for the holidays and cleaning up after the big meal is over. According to an article in Architectural Digest, a clean and organized home can boost one's mental health, lessen anxiety and reduce stress. The right tools for the job can make what seems like an overwhelming task easy and stress-free.

Preparing Your Home for Thanksgiving Cleanup

A recent USDA survey shows people spend more time on meal preparation and cleanup on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year. The average cleanup time on Thanksgiving is 127 minutes, compared to just 46 minutes on other holidays. In a new masterclass, Brown shares expert tips and time-saving strategies for holiday cleanup. "A well-prepared home can reduce holiday chaos and create a more relaxed experience for you and your guests," says Savvy Cleaner CEO Angela Brown.

Time-Saving Tips for After-Meal Cleanup

Many people dread hosting Thanksgiving because of the post-dinner cleanup. However, managing the aftermath doesn't have to be overwhelming. "Having the right tools for the job and the best strategies for using them is the key to cutting down on holiday stress," says Angela Brown.

About Angela Brown

For 25 years, Angela Brown owned and operated one of the largest independently owned cleaning companies in the Carolinas. Her specialty lies in systems that let you work smart, not hard, while generating consistent bottom-line results.

Since 2016, she's been training and consulting full-time with cleaning companies in 37 countries and millions in revenue. She is the founder and CEO of Savvy Cleaner Training for house cleaners and maids.

She is the author of the book: How to Start Your Own Cleaning Company, and she is the host of the daily show and Podcast: Ask a House Cleaner.

Join her live on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. EST to learn strategies for easy Thanksgiving cleanup.

