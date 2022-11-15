PCS Edventures! Reports Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 2023), which ended on September 30, 2022.



Revenue for the second quarter of FY 2023 was $1.24 million, which was 25% higher than the $0.99 million in revenue for the same period last year. Net income for the second quarter was $0.17 million compared to $0.45 million for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. The Company ended the quarter with $0.32 million in cash.

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “We have had a tremendous first half of FY 2023. Our revenue for the first six months of FY 2023 was $2.63 million, up 28% from the $2.06 million of revenue reported for the first six months of FY 2022. On the final day of the first six month period of FY 2023, we were informed that we won a competitive bid from the United States Air Force to supply our Discover Drones program to their Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp (JROTC) program. The value of their first order was $2.65 million, essentially the same amount as our revenue for the first six months of FY 2023. We plan to have this order fulfilled and revenue recognized within FY 2023 which will make FY 2023 a record year for our Company in terms of revenue and net income.”

Todd Hackett, CEO, stated, “Our Company continues to gain traction with our initiative to pursue larger customer implementations of our programs. Excluding resellers, for the first six month period of FY 2023, we had ten customers that were greater than $50,000 in size, and 4 greater than $100,000 in size. For the same period in FY 2022, we only had three customers greater than $50,000 and one greater than $100,000. All of us at the Company are very excited about the future.”

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://edventures.com/.



Contact

Investor Contact: Michael Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, mikeb@edventures.com

Investor Relations Web Site: https://investors.edventures.com/