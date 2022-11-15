Global Faucets Market Size To Reach USD 66.64 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.60%

New York, United States , Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Faucets Market Size was valued at USD 40.20 Billion in 2021, the market is projected to grow USD 66.64 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.60%. Due to growing rates of technology adoption and the presence of industry players, the North American region is anticipated to have the largest market share in the worldwide faucets market.

The demographic changes are a reflection of more general socioeconomic developments, such as industrialization, urbanization, growing living standards (especially for older people), and immigration limitations, which have led to a rise in the number of families internationally. Numerous governments throughout the world have started a number of initiatives to provide middle-class and low-income individuals with permanent housing. The Indian government, for instance, plans to construct 11 crore housing units, including initiatives to make up for the present backlog of 6 crore units. Additionally, the government hopes to provide housing to every Indian resident by the year 2022. The requirement for housing, which is estimated to be 5–6 crore units and consisting primarily of modest dwellings, is roughly spread equally between urban and rural regions.

Over the next five years, the Smart Cities Mission of the Indian government, which calls for the development of 100 smart cities, would cost US$ 7.75 billion. It is consequently expected that demand for faucets and other items will rise dramatically with the opening of new residences and companies. Builders have started to see the benefit of including bathrooms with a luxurious appearance as the demand for such houses increases. Consumers are increasingly purchasing more expensive and technologically advanced goods as their earnings and spending habits increase. because real estate investors may benefit more from high-end units.

One of the most significant smart products that manufacturers and consumers are concentrating on more and more are bathroom accessories. Thanks to the introduction of modern breakthrough technology, manufacturers are providing a wide range of digital and electronic faucets for the household and commercial sectors. For instance, in January 2022, a talented European manufacturer named Daniel Rubinetterie unveiled "Reflex," a new faucet series for use in the kitchen and bathroom.

Global Faucets Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Electronic, and Manual), By Mount (Deck and Wall), By Material (Metal and Plastic (PTMT)), By Application (Kitchen and Bathroom), By End-User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Online & Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

The change in people's lifestyles throughout the globe is one of the major factors driving the expansion of the faucets sector. The market is rapidly growing as a result of consumers' growing demand for functional bathrooms and kitchens, as well as their appreciation for their aesthetic value. Customers' preferences for simplicity of use, comfort, and compactness when purchasing items as well as the availability of various material and design combinations to satisfy consumer demand for customized faucets all have an impact on the market. The adoption of e-commerce sales channels, intelligent strategic marketing campaigns, the growth in disposable income, the introduction of sensors and other functions into the product, and changing consumer preferences are other factors that favorably affect the market for faucets.

The need for improved kitchen settings is also fueled by the growing trend of building lavish, modern homes, which in turn stimulates the market for kitchen goods. The Franke 3-in-1 faucet made by Franke Kitchen Systems is made to provide hot, cold, and distilled water to ensure the usage of pure and appropriate temperatures for diverse kitchen applications. Various product advancements, such as the development of digital, touch-free, and hybrid faucets with temperature meters and efficiency sensors are among other growth-promoting factors. The GROHE Plus smart faucet, for instance, comes with an LED temperature display.

Due to the increasing use of deck mount-based faucets in industrial and commercial settings, the deck segment is anticipated to dominate the global faucets market. The market is divided into kitchen and bathroom segments based on application. The rising hotel industry and the global real estate market are the primary drivers fueling demand for faucets for bathroom applications, and the bathroom segment is anticipated to dominate the market share of the worldwide faucets market.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Aquasource Faucet, Fortune Brands, Franke Home Solutions, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Jaquar, Kohler Co, LIXIL Corporation, Masco Corporation, Paini, Roca Sanitario, S.A, Sloan Valve Company, Spectrum Brands Inc., TOTO LTD others 30+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

