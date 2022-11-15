Cleanroom Technology Market to Rise at 7.6% CAGR during the Forecast Period, States TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The sales of global cleanroom technology market in 2021 stood at US$ 4.4 Bn. The market analysis of cleanroom technology predicts the market to expand at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2032. As more cleanroom facilities are built, the market for cleanroom technologies is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast timeline. In July 2020, Sorrel Medical established a facility to assist the scalability of its production activities.

According to cleanroom technology conferences, the usage of cleanrooms in the healthcare industry is motivated by the need to strengthen the security and quality of medical supplies as well as the health and safety of employees and environmental issues. The adoption of favourable regulations concerning the application of cleanroom technologies in the healthcare industry is a key factor in the evolution and expansion of cleanroom technology market. Additionally, it is anticipated that the advent of biologics would raise demand for cleanrooms in the healthcare sector. As a result of improvements in medical technology and the rising need for sterilized pharmaceutical preparations, cleanroom demand is expected to increase.

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2021, the global cleanroom technology market was led by the consumables segment, which brought in 54.1% of overall revenue. Unlike cleanroom equipment, consistent use of consumables and robust sales of cleanroom consumables, particularly gloves, are another significant factor likely to influence the segment's largest share. The category is expected to expand due to large-scale purchases made by manufacturing companies, convenience, rising need to prevent employee contamination, and also introduction of numerous options by the market's top market competitors.





The Pharmaceutical Industry generated the most revenue and is expected to register CAGR of around 8.5% throughout the predicted period. Having generated 40.3% of the market's overall revenue in 2021, the pharmaceutical category led the global cleanroom technology market. The rise in demand for cleanroom technologies is ascribed to tougher regulations guiding the licensing of pharmaceutical products. The rise in demand for cleanroom technology is the result of tougher regulations guiding the approval of pharmaceutical products.





The biotechnology industry category is anticipated to grow at the rate of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Such growth is attributed to the growing acceptance of biotechnology items on a global scale. Cleanroom technology is essential for biotechnology-based activities including pilot studies, R&D, biocontamination control, and manufacturing facilities owing to the sensitivity of the processes.





Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Growth Drivers

Asia Pacific is predicted to be a very profitable market due to tremendous improvements made in the semiconductor manufacturing industry in recent years. As healthcare costs rise, the cleanroom technology market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the years to come. The region is estimated to account for a significant cleanroom technology market share during the forecast time period.





Growing COVID-19 vaccine R&D efforts have prompted biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms to make significant investments in contamination avoidance. In the next years, it is anticipated that this factor will increase use of cleanroom technology.





Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Key Competitors

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Exyte AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Clean Air Products

Illinois Tool Works

Labcnco Corporation

Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Equipment

Consumables

End Use Type

Pharmaceutical Industry

Medical Device Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

