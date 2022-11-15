DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

15 November 2022

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) NameNeal Ransome
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
Identification codeGB0034202076
(b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.87 per share12,126
(e) Date of the transaction14 November 2022
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) NameAndrew Boteler
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
Identification codeGB0034202076
(b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.87 per share12,126
(e) Date of the transaction14 November 2022
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) NameJoanne Parfrey
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
Identification codeGB0034202076
(b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.87 per share15,157
(e) Date of the transaction14 November 2022
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619