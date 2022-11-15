Dickey’s Barbecue Pit joins Kroger Store Grand Re-Opening

Dallas, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue brand, has joined Kroger for multiple store Re-Grand Opening events this month in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. You can find a variety of products from Dickey’s Barbecue Pit like fall-off-the-bone pork ribs to even their retail line, at your convenience.

In order to continue building on their strong partnership with Kroger and their customers in the DFW community, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and CEO Laura Rea Dickey recently joined forces with the Kroger team. At the event, Dickey’s offered guests a free signed “Behind The BBQ” cookbook, Dickey’s famous spices, sauces, and rubs, as well as t-shirts and other promotional items. Of course, the barbecue brand couldn’t leave without feeding the guests samples of their delicious craft sausage which is sold in Kroger stores.

The first event was held on Wednesday, November 2nd at the Kroger located at 3305 Dallas Parkway in Plano, Texas. Additional Kroger store Grand Re-Opening events the Dickey’s team attended were held on Saturday, November 5th and on Friday, November 11th located at Kroger store at 212 E. Bethany Dr. Allen, TX 75002.

“We are thrilled to continue our valued partnership with Kroger and their guests,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “We grateful for the opportunity to offer our pit-smoked meats and products to Kroger shoppers in their stores now and for many years to come.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment