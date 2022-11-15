SABCO BrewMagic Introduces New Brewing System Designed for Home Brewers - BrewMagic Presto

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SABCO BrewMagic is very proud to introduce the BrewMagic Presto brewing system specifically designed for home brewing. This is the lowest priced BrewMagic system that has ever been introduced and complements a current brewing system line-up that also includes the BrewMagic Pilot and BrewMagic Pro.



"Our new entry-level system, the BrewMagic Presto, is the lowest priced, most versatile, most flexible and most transportable system we’ve ever built and is specifically designed for home brewing in various locations," announced Matt French, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer, while also commenting, "This electric system can be used to brew in your basement, your garage, your home office or your kitchen table. It can easily be transported to brew with a friend or neighbor. We’re very excited to have created this complete system with the home brewer in mind and introduce the joy of brewing and brewing with a BrewMagic system to a much wider audience."

SABCO BrewMagic has been manufacturing brewing systems and supplies for over 30 years spurning the tagline “brew, enjoy, repeat” due to their proprietary touchscreen control module and its ability to memorize brewing settings and easily repeat favored recipes.

The BrewMagic Presto is a commercial-grade brewing system for home brewers and aspiring professional brewers and is available for delivery before Christmas 2022 at a price of $5,995.

The control system is installed with a touchscreen monitor, pump and RIMS heater mounted to a stainless steel bracket and can be placed on a countertop, workbench or anywhere.

The BrewMagic Presto system includes:

Three 20-gallon vessels – hot liquor tank, mash tun, boil kettle

RIMS control system with 7” color touchscreen and industrial electronics

Food-grade March 815 high-temperature pump with stainless steel housing and sanitary fittings

RIMS heat chamber and heater

Two 5,500 Watt heaters for HLT and kettle with plugs and receptacles

Power cord and plug

Three RTD temperature sensors

Durable false bottom

All valves, pickup tubes, hoses, clamps and gaskets



Technical specifications:

Minimum batch size = 5 gallons

Maximum batch size = 17 gallons

220-240 Volt circuit required for incoming power

Power cord supplied with NEMA 14-50P plug

50 Amp circuit required for double-batch configuration, 30 Amp circuit for single-batch configuration

RIMS heater is 1,500 Watt with 2” tri-clamp fitting

HLT and kettle heaters are 5,500 Watts each with 2” tri-clamp fittings

RTD temperature sensors are 3-wire with compensation

About SABCO BrewMagic

BrewMagic systems are known around the world for very high quality. For over thirty years, SABCO has been building brewing systems with all sanitary fittings, only the best welding practices, great temperature control and early adoption of new technologies.

SABCO designs and builds everything in the USA and also offer accessories and creative products to work alongside BrewMagic brewing systems. You can also find wort chillers, fermenters, brite tanks and specialty kegs for home brewing and craft breweries at BrewMagic.com.

For more information, visit BrewMagic.com or contact:

Matt French

President and Chief Executive Officer

SABCO BrewMagic

5242 Angola Road

Toledo, OH 43615

419-531-5347

matt@kegs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/607c6195-7184-4520-bf7d-38dc1ef72a90