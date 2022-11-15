Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Model Homes at its Amalyn Luxury Community in Bethesda, Maryland

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of two new model homes at its Amalyn community in Bethesda, Maryland. This sophisticated community offers exquisite homes, thoughtfully designed amenities, and tranquil green spaces. The professionally decorated Toll Brothers model homes are now open to the public at 6940 Greyswood Road in Bethesda.

Situated on the last 75-acre blank canvas site in the area, Amalyn is conveniently located within minutes of the heart of Bethesda and offers two collections of home designs featuring brand-new architecture. Toll Brothers homes in the Moderne Collection feature 3,950 to 4,475+ square feet of luxury living space with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4.5 to 7.5 baths, and attached 2-car garages. The homes in the Nouveau Collection feature 3,349 to 4,162+ square feet, 3 to 7 bedrooms, 3.5 to 7.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garages. The thoughtfully designed homes feature open living spaces perfect for entertaining plus multiple rooms for private retreats, and opportunities to create exciting outdoor living. Home prices start at $1.45 million.

"Our new Amalyn community is a rare find; it’s luxury living at its finest with expertly crafted homes and a resort-style living experience that home buyers have come to expect from Toll Brothers," said Eric Anderson, Regional President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. "Our Fairlane and Florin model homes showcase the refined modern finishes that truly distinguish this boutique community of luxury homes in Bethesda."

Amalyn brings generously sized new construction homes on expansive, scenic home sites to the highly desirable Bethesda area. The community will also feature beautifully curated amenities including a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, indoor and outdoor fitness, club rooms for social events, swimming pool with private cabanas, and more. Top-rated schools, restaurants, shopping, art venues, and endless recreation are all nearby.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

