Airnoggin Named One of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airnoggin, the revolutionary new safety helmet that uses a proprietary soft material instead of a hard shell, has received a coveted special mention by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2022. The accolade is made public live today on Time.com. Airnoggin's patented and innovative new soft material is proven to protect just as well as hard helmets and has been awarded a 5-star rating by Virginia Tech Helmet Lab. This innovative system is now available for the first time in the soft Airnoggin helmet. Available exclusively on www.airnoggin.com.

Airnoggin's patented helmet technology took years of testing and research to perfect and is the only product on the market like it. To the surprise of professional testers, the soft safety helmet exceeded every U.S. CPSC and European EN1078 safety standard for bicycles, skateboards, and e-bikes/scooters.

The proprietary technology in the Airnoggin helmet was discovered by entrepreneur Jeffrey Klein, who realized that the rise of the micro-mobility industry in the U.S. was accompanied by a growing number of accidents and cases of head trauma. Carrying a hard-shell helmet wherever you go from work to evening hours just isn't compatible with many people's lifestyle. What if a helmet could be soft and could easily fold up and ﬁt into your bag? This idea led to the development of a revolutionary material that is set to transform the self-safety market. Airnoggin is the first protective gear product to use this special soft material. The Airnoggin is inflatable and comes with its own carrying case. When inflated, the helmet looks like a trend-forward hard shell. The company is developing new soft-fabric versions that offer the same level of safety with street wear appeal.

Airnoggin exists to make self-safety second nature. The company envisions a world where everyone can move with confidence, and safety is as easy as riding a bike.

