Leigh Pace Recognized as a 2022 Global Power 150: Women in Staffing Recipient

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation’s leading workforce solutions providers, today announces its Chief Operating Officer, Leigh Pace, has been named a 2022 Global Power 150: Women in Staffing recipient. In its eighth year, the list by Staffing Industry Analysts highlights 100 women from the Americas and 50 globally who have made significant contributions to the success of their companies and communities.



As COO, Pace is dedicated to building Loyal Source’s brand, providing services and solutions to clients worldwide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pace managed the performance of turnkey solutions, supporting multiple government agencies and healthcare systems – yielding a 203% year-over-year growth.

A 20-year industry veteran, Pace is a respected mentor who successfully shapes future leaders by emphasizing collaboration, culture, and communication. Pace also volunteers with the UCF Center for Autism & Related Disabilities and supports multiple veteran and homeless programs throughout Central Florida.

“Since joining Loyal Source nearly ten years ago, it has been a top priority of mine to provide valuable solutions for our associates and customers while maintaining a positive company culture,” said Pace. “I am honored to be recognized as a 2022 Global Power 150: Women in Staffing recipient. I look forward to the continued focus on the expansion of Loyal Source with an emphasis on leadership development and cultural progress.”



“Leigh’s dedication to Loyal Source, our teams, and the Central Florida community does not go unnoticed,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “For nearly a decade, Leigh has been an invaluable part of our organization, exceeding operational goals and delivering innovative ideas to help promote company growth, while building future leaders of Loyal Source. This recognition is a testament to Leigh’s hard work and the dedication she has shown over the years.”

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

