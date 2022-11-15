Genesis HealthCare Honors Cora Shaw as National Compassionate Caregiver of the Year

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, a national post-acute care provider, today announced that Cora Shaw, a Memory Support Program Director in North Carolina, has been selected as its National Compassionate Caregiver of the Year (CCOY).



Modeled after the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Care's national program, Genesis HealthCare sponsors an annual recognition program that provides a meaningful way for Genesis-affiliated centers to recognize and celebrate staff members who go above and beyond the standard of compassionate care. Staff, residents, and residents’ families are all invited to nominate a member of the team who demonstrates compassion in an exceptional way.

As a social worker and the Memory Support Program Director, Cora is responsible for her center’s specialized Alzheimer’s and Dementia unit, working with each resident and family to tailor the care to each resident’s specific needs. She always spends one-on-one time with residents, families, and staff to ensure that they have their needs met by actively listening to those around her and providing support, encouragement, and a listening ear to everyone she encounters. Cora is described as a great leader and the glue that holds the team together. She is patient, kind and always willing to lend a helping hand. She brings tranquility, structure and organization to the Memory Support unit where she has a special bond with all her patients and their families.

Cora is also involved with community diversified programming that encompasses and includes everyone. She has supported the community with the Red Hat Society, the Black Business Women Association, and the National Social Workers society. She is actively engaged in her women's group at church, where she spends time feeding the homeless and those less fortunate. She is also an active member of her sorority, AKA, that has extensive involvement in various community missions.

“Cora listens attentively and communicates with her residents in a way that both the resident and their family members can understand,” states Richard Vanderhoof, Market President for the Alabama/North Carolina market. “She looks at each resident’s clinical, psychosocial and emotional well-being, and she possesses the sensitivity and skills to perceive and address an unmet need for compassion in all interactions. The team is lucky to have her.”

Cora was first selected as her center’s CCOY, and then as the market-level CCOY from among all staff in 16 Genesis-affiliated centers in Alabama and North Carolina. She was then eligible for Genesis’ National Compassionate Caregiver of the Year award, which was selected from among other market-level recipients in 17 other states. Genesis will formally nominate Cora to the Schwartz Center to be considered for that organization’s 2023 National Compassionate Caregiver of the Year award.

