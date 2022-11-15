Joseph De La Cruz Named Business Development Manager

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. (NNJ), a leading provider of community management services throughout San Diego and surrounding cities, is pleased to announce that Joseph De La Cruz has joined the company as business development manager. In his new role, De La Cruz will create business plans that generate increased revenue and brand loyalty while improving customer satisfaction. He will also work to identify and develop new and existing referral sources to achieve specified revenue goals.

De La Cruz joins NNJ with strong experience in all facets of business development and project management. He previously worked as an area manager for a regional property management firm with more than 1,300 retail, office, industrial, government, educational, and homeowners’ association properties throughout central and southern California. In addition, De La Cruz is a current member of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), and Community Associations Institute (CAI), San Diego chapter.

“Joseph has deep experience in the San Diego and southern California market along with a proven track record of converting business opportunities into new clients,” said Associa Regional Sales Director Georgie Zuppa, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “We look forward to the broad expertise he brings to our community partners and team members.”

