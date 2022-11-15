COP27: WWF-Canada experts available to discuss links between global climate and biodiversity summits

Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As world governments meet at the COP27 UN climate conference, experts from WWF-Canada are in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt at both the WWF Panda Pavilion and the Government of Canada pavilion for panels on Indigenous-led conservation and the link between COP27 and CBD COP15. (Details for both events below.)

Experts from WWF-Canada are available for interviews on a range of subjects, such as nature-based climate solutions, including the protection and stewarding of carbon-rich ecosystems; the importance of respecting Indigenous governance for Indigenous-led conservation; and the powerful benefits of fighting the climate and biodiversity crises at the same time.

WWF-Canada events at COP27:

Advancing Indigenous-led Conservation for a Net-Zero and Biodiversity-Positive Future

Wednesday, November 16, 5:30 p.m. local time, Government of Canada Pavilion

This panel will provide examples of the implementation of Indigenous-led nature-based climate solutions (NbCS) in four regions of Canada. Nature is a critical tool to delivering measurable outcomes for both climate change and biodiversity, but incorporating Indigenous rights, governance, and knowledge will be an essential and foundational element for implementing successful NbCS that can also enhance community well-being and advance reconciliation.

Speakers:

Steven Nitah, Nature for Justice’s Managing Director (Canada)

Angela Kane, CEO of the Secwepemcùl’ecw Restoration and Stewardship Society (Canada)

William Goodon, Minister, Manitoba Métis Federation (Canada)

James Snider, WWF-Canada’s VP of science, knowledge and innovation

Interviews with the panelists can be arranged following the panel on Nov. 16. Contact James Snider: jsnider@wwfcanada.org

Making the Most of the Road Between COP 27 and CBD COP 15

November 17 ,2022 , 1:00 p.m. local time , WWF Panda Pavilion, COP 27 Blue Zone

This premier event with Steven Guilbeault, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Manuel Pulgar Vidal, Head of WWF Climate and Energy Practice, will spotlight how momentum from COP27 can drive high ambition and commitment at the Convention on Biological Diversity COP15 in Montreal in December.

Speakers:

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada and co-host of CBD COP15

Manuel Pulgar Vidal, Head of WWF Climate and Energy Practice and Interim Chair of the IUCN Climate Crisis Commission

Available for interview:

Mary MacDonald, WWF-Canada’s Chief Conservation Officer, is available to discuss COP27 negotiations.

James Snider, WWF-Canada’s VP of Science, Knowledge and Innovation, is on the ground at COP27 and available to discuss the road to CBD COP15, protected areas and their contribution to emissions reductions, and Canada’s national carbon map.

Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada’s President and CEO, is available to discuss the role nature-based climate solutions play in recovering at-risk species and keeping global warming to 1.5°C.

For more information, contact:

Rebecca Spring, senior communications manager: rspring@wwfcanada.org

Laurence Cayer-Desrosiers, manager, communications (French language inquiries): lcdesrosiers@wwfcanada.org

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive.