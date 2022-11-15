InspireMD Announces Multiple Presentations Featuring CGuard EPS and its Novel MicroNet Mesh Covering at the 2022 VEITH Symposium

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke, today announced that the company will deliver multiple presentations at the 2022 VEITH Symposium, which is being held November 15 – 19 in New York City.



Marvin Slosman, chief executive officer of InspireMD, stated, “We are very pleased to have such a notable presence at this year’s VEITH Symposium, which is among the most prestigious gatherings of vascular medicine specialists. There continues to be a growing body of clinical and safety data favoring CGuard EPS over competing stent platforms as well as open surgery, and gatherings such as VEITH are critical to raising awareness of this unique technology. We are grateful to all of the presenters who are participating on our behalf.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Title: Clinical Results of a MicroNet Covered Carotid-Stent (CGUARD): Analysis of 145 Patients at Two Sites: Advantages and Disadvantages Presenter: Christian Wissgott, MD, Christoph Kopetsch, MD and Reimer Andresen, MD Time: 5:30 PM – 5:35 PM ET Location: Trianon Ballroom, 3rd Floor Friday, November 18, 2022 – Session 77: New Developments in the Treatment of Carotid Stenosis with Mesh Covered Stents and TCAR (Transcervical Carotid Artery Revascularization) Title: Long-Term Results of Micromesh Stents Show Their Value in Carotid Artery Stenting (CAS): Are There Limitations: Do the Differences in the 3 Micromesh Stents Matter Presenter: Max Amor, MD Time: 7:53 AM – 7:58 AM ET Location: Grand Ballroom East, 3rd Floor Title: Update on Carotid and Other Uses of MicroNet-Covered Stents (C-Guard) in High-Risk Lesions and Aneurysms: What are the Long-Term Outcomes – and Are There Downsides Presenter: Piotr Musialek, MD, Dphil Time: 7:59 AM – 8:04 AM ET Location: Grand Ballroom East, 3rd Floor Title: New Multicenter Data Showing the Long-Term Value of the CGuard MicroNet Mesh Covered Stent for CAS in High-Risk Carotid Lesions (Thrombotic, Calcified and Symptomatic) From the FLOW-GUARD and Other Trials Presenter: D. Christopher Metzger, MD, Piotr Musialek, MD, Dphil Time: 8:05 AM – 8:10 AM ET Location: Grand Ballroom East, 3rd Floor Title: Results from a Multicenter Italian Study of the C-Guard Micromesh Stent for CAS: Advantages and Complications Presenter: Francesco Speziale, MD, Gianmarco de Donato, MD, Ashraf Mansour, MD, Pasqualino Sirignano, MD, Carlo Setacci, MD Time: 8:11 AM – 8:16 AM ET Location: Grand Ballroom East, 3rd Floor Title: Value of a Mesh Covered Stent with TCAR: Is It the Best of All Worlds: Limitations Presenter: Ralf R. Kolvenbach, MD Time: 10:48 AM – 10:53 AM ET Location: Grand Ballroom East, 3rd Floor

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Forward-looking Statements

